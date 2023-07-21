Please, Donald Trump, continue to follow Tom Fitton’s legal advice!





Tom Fitton is not a lawyer. Nevertheless, Donald Trump has already heeded his legal advice once, and with disastrous effect.

Fitton, who heads the conservative advocacy group Judicial Watch, notoriously advised Trump that he didn’t have to return government records to the National Archives thanks to the now infamous “Socks Case,” which involved recordings of Bill Clinton made for his biographer Taylor Branch and hidden in the president’s sock drawer at the White House. In 2012, Judicial Watch sued NARA, demanding that the agency declare the tapes of the presidential recordings and go seize them. Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that there was no private right of action to force NARA to make such a decision and added language indicating that NARA could not, on its own initiative, enforce the Presidential Records Act (PRA). Fitton inferred that the PRA was unenforceable and that Trump could keep whatever he took from the White House and tell NARA to pound sand. And according to CNN, that was all the encouragement Trump needed.

While Fitton was correct that the NARA librarians couldn’t knock on Mar-a-Lago’s door with guns and demand that Trump return these things, it didn’t seem to have occurred to him that the Justice Department had that authority. But thanks to advice from Fitton, Trump and his valet Walt Nauta now face a 38-count indictment in the Southern District of Florida. So naturally, they go back to their buddy Tom for some more words of wisdom.

Here’s Fitton today explaining why Special Counsel Jack Smith is illegal.

His theory of the case is that the special advocates regulations violate the separation of powers by empowering an “outside contractor” to “prosecute and conduct grand juries without being confirmed by the Senate, as all American attorneys are.”

The purpose of the special advocate regulations is to remove politically sensitive investigations from immediate executive oversight. It’s why AG Garland nominated Jack Smith about ten minutes after Trump declared his intention to run again in 2024, and it’s why Rod Rosenstein nominated Robert Mueller in 2017.

Even as Trump and his allies howl about the “Biden DOJ” going after Trump, Fitton complains that Garland’s lack of interference will allow Smith to “prosecute and try to imprison someone without the day-to-day supervision of someone who has the authority to do so.

“I guess in theory you could have a US attorney appointed as special counsel, and you wouldn’t run into this constitutional problem because the US attorney is confirmed by the Senate,” tacitly endorsing Hunter Biden’s prosecution by David Weiss, the US attorney from Delaware who was hired by Bill Barr to investigate the president’s son.

In fact, the Supreme Court upheld the Independent Counsel Act in Morrison v. Olson Act of 1988, and the current Special Advocate Act that replaced it delegates far less power than its predecessor. Additionally, the special advocates settlement was upheld by the DC Circuit in 2019, though Fitton is trying to waive it.

“That was Mueller’s question as well, and I don’t think the DC courts took the bite. I don’t think anyone raised it,” he says, before conceding, “I think maybe one of the witnesses or targets raised it, but they didn’t do anything with the DC courts. But there’s a new court in Miami, and they might revisit that again.

Trump’s lawyers have already promised to give Judge Aileen Cannon the opportunity to “review this again.” In their recent motion to continue the case indefinitely, they wrote, “The power, vel non, of the special counsel to sustain this action also presents a potentially determinative issue of first impression in this Court,” later adding that “the defendants plan to pursue constitutional and statutory challenges relating to the power of the special counsel to sustain this action.”

In fact, it’s a matter of first impressions in the Eleventh Circuit, although the Morrison decision appears to be pivotal. We note, however, that Fitton seems perfectly content to base his legal conclusions on document retention on Judge Amy Berman Jackson’s “Socks” decision, while adding yaddayaddayadda-ing his refusal to accept a challenge to the special advocates settlement by Paul Manafort. So maybe his understanding of the binding precedent is… incomplete.

In summary and in conclusion, Donald Trump must absolutely, positively continue to let Tom Fitton dictate his legal strategy.

PS: Are you my friend?

Tom Fitton, the president of Judicial Watch, is currently appearing before a grand jury inside the DC federal courthouse. At least one prosecutor from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office is present. pic.twitter.com/QDn8fg32mU

— Daniel Barnes (@dnlbrns) February 2, 2023

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes about law and politics and appears on the Opening Arguments podcast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abovethelaw.com/2023/07/please-donald-trump-keep-taking-legal-advice-from-tom-fitton/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos