Modi speaks out after video of sexual assault on women in Manipur | India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken his months-long silence on the deadly ethnic conflict raging in Manipur state after a video emerged of women being stripped, paraded and assaulted before it was alleged they were gang-raped.

Outrage has erupted across India after footage emerged from Manipur showing two women from the minority Kuki tribe being forcibly stripped by a crowd from the majority Meitei tribal group who can be heard shouting: If you don’t strip then kill yourself. The women are then publicly groped and dragged through a field, where it is alleged that they have been gang-raped.

The incident took place in early May and although it was registered with police soon after, it was not until Thursday that four arrests were made, a day after the video went viral. One of the victims claimed that the police left the women in the hands of the mob.

Speaking at the opening session of parliament on Thursday morning, Modi made his first comments on the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki tribes, and said the whole country had been covered in shame by the attack on women.

I want to reassure the nation, no culprit [people] will be spared, he said. Measures will be taken in accordance with the law. What happened to the girls of Manipur can never be forgiven. As I stand next to this temple of democracy, my heart is filled with pain and anger.

People are protesting in New Delhi on Thursday against the ongoing ethnic conflict in India’s northeast state of Manipur. Photograph: Harish Tyagi/EPA

Modi has been criticized for keeping public silence on the conflict, which erupted between tribal communities in early May and has since killed more than 140 people, mostly those from the minority Kuki community.

Manipur state is now mostly divided along ethnic lines, with the Meitei community in the valley and the Kuki community controlling the hills. Both sides have assembled civilian forces that continue to clash violently with thousands of stolen weapons, while villages have been burned and more than 60,000 people displaced. Thousands of Indian armed forces have been deployed in the state to maintain calm, but the Kuki minority now say they are fighting for an independent state.

One of the victims in the video told the Guardian that she was traumatized by the events that unfolded. She described how she and four other people fled their village, which had been looted and burned by a Meitei mob, when they were attacked by another Meitei gang, who then murdered two members of their group.

Me and another girl were taken away, she said. They surrounded us and told us to take off all our clothes. I tried to beg them to leave us alone but they warned us that we would be killed like our neighbors if we did not obey them. I did what they told me to do, otherwise they were ready to kill us. They then paraded us. Men touched my breasts and my whole body.

She added: We were taken to a nearby field. I don’t want to go into details, but then they let me go.

The video also drew strong criticism from the Supreme Court, which called it deeply disturbing and a flagrant constitutional failure.

India’s Chief Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud appeared to criticize the government for not getting the situation in Manipur under control. I think it’s time for the government to really step in and act, because that’s just not acceptable, he said, adding that if the government doesn’t act, the Supreme Court will step in.

Other Modis cabinet ministers also condemned the incident. Smriti Irani, the Minister for Women, called it downright inhumane and said the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

But activists have criticized that it took such an extreme video for the outcry over the situation in Manipur to be expressed by the prime minister and the public.

It is shameful that it takes a searing video of two Kuki women being paraded naked and raped to shake the conscience of the world and make people believe what we have been saying for 70 days, said Golan Nulak, a Kuki activist.