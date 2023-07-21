‘Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan could be jailed if’: Justice Minister Azam Tarar





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan could be jailed for life if convicted of undermining national security by exposing a controversial diplomatic communication commonly known as encryption, Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said at a press conference on Thursday.

In March last year, Imran Khan used a cable sent by the Pakistani embassy in Washington to accuse the United States of orchestrating his ouster from power a month later, according to a report by the PTI news agency.

The minimum sentence for disclosing an official secret was two years. But the nature of the crime would change if the figure were made public and its contents leaked out of self-interest, then a defendant can face a sentence of up to 14 years,” the minister said.

Tarar said 14 years is the maximum in Pakistan and is also considered life imprisonment. He clarified that the cipher, a classified official document, cannot be made public or shared with anyone, saying Imran was summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for questioning on July 25 in this regard.

National security has been compromised by the indiscriminate use of the cipher, as evidenced by the confessional statement of (former Assistant to the Prime Minister) Azam Khan. The PTI president used it for his own political motives,” he added.

The justice minister said Imran Khan revealed the contents of the figure during one of his political rallies, jeopardizing the country’s national security, PTI reported.

He then claimed that the figure had not been returned to the relevant authorities, adding that the case against the former prime minister would be fully investigated on the merits. The cipher saga resurfaced after Azam Khan recorded a statement that Khan was using it for political purposes.

Imran Khan has already been involved in numerous cases which were launched against him after his fall in April last year. His party is also under pressure and several senior leaders have left him.

