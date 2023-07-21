Trump Jr.-backed anti-awakening online retailer goes public via PSPC





Donald Trump Jr., a supporter of PublicSq., an online retailer aimed at conservatives.

Alex Wong/Getty Images PublicSq. markets itself as a patriotic site for shoppers to buy from businesses that support conservative values.

For the past decade, Michael Seifert has listened to right-wing buyers complain when big corporations take political positions they don’t agree with. Their only recourse to a boycott seems to him insufficient.

So in 2021, the former marketing director created PublicSq. to offer an alternative to these buyers. The online market has raised more than $20 million from investors including Donald Trump Jr., according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Since its nationwide launch on July 4, 2022, it has attracted 50,000 conservative businesses and 1.1 million people who have created accounts but have not necessarily purchased anything. On Thursday, it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange through a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

My wife and I have just had enough, Michael Seifert, founder and CEO of PublicSq., told Forbes. We felt like no company was talking to us anymore.

PublicSq. goes public at a time when few companies are coming to market and SPACs are all but dead. In the first three months of 2023, only ten companies went public through SPAC, raising about $738 million, according to Mayer Brown, a law firm that advises companies on financial transactions. During the same period last year, 55 companies went public through SPAC and raised $9 billion.

Seifert said he wasn’t concerned. He wants the business to be owned by the people and plans to use the profits to further develop and improve the site, launch his own products and market. It has spent very little on advertising, but plans to step up those efforts. PublicSq. recently struck a million dollar deal with Tucker Carlson, who will run ads for the market on his Twitter show. Axios was the first to report this agreement.

Redemption requests

The public square. The deal is being handled by blank check firm Colombier Acquisition Corp., set up by Omeed Malik, former chief executive of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, who is also an investor in conservative news site The Daily Caller. The council includes Blake Masters, a former Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate from Arizona, and Nick Ayers, who worked in Trump’s White House and served as chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence.

The company hoped the deal could help it raise up to $158 million in revenue. However, it is expected to fetch around $35 million due to the high volume of redemption requests it has received from investors interested in cashing in before the stock begins trading.

On Thursday, shares were up more than 100% in the first few hours of trading under the symbol PSQH.

PublicSq.

The retailer offers arguably the best glimpse of what a shadow economy might look like, where political and religious beliefs determine the brand of soap, pet food and eyewear customers buy.

We have an alternative to almost every brand you can think of, Seifert said. They face giants.

All American Dogs

Participating retailers include Nimi Skincare, which describes itself as a business for women who value femininity, faith, family and freedom. Old Guard Pet Co. was started by an industry veteran who wanted to sell pet food to All-American dog owners. Zivah, a Christian eyewear company, sells eyewear with a Bible verse engraved on the temple and has seen a 1,000% increase in visits to its website since joining PublicSq., according to co-founder Jim Schneider.

To join the site, businesses must declare that they are pro-life, pro-family and pro-freedom and agree to a verification process that includes reviewing their internet histories.

At its current stage, PublicSq. is just a directory. Buyers must leave the site to make a purchase. It’s a tough way to make money, and that’s why PublicSq. generated just $500,000 in revenue last year, cobbled together by brands that paid to advertise on the site. It racked up losses of $7 million in 2022 and another $6.7 million in the first quarter of this year, according to filings. That left him with $3 million in cash as of March 31.

Between now and the holidays, it is expected that buyers will be able to make purchases directly on PublicSq. the company taking a stake in each transaction. PublicSq. is also starting to launch its own brands, based on popular search queries. For example, a significant number of people came to the site to buy diapers, but there were no options. So last week, PublicSq. launched her first company, a pro-life diaper brand called EveryLife.

The goal is to create an alternative to Amazon AMZN, said Seifert, who estimates there are more than 100 million Americans who might be interested in shopping on PublicSq. Its goal of $200 million in annual revenue, according to filings.

There is a hole in the market, Seifert said. People are tired of being lectured when they go to buy a cup of coffee.

