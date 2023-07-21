Xi Jinping meets former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Beijing





BEIJING (AFP): Chinese leader Xi Jinping met former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (pictured) in Beijing on Thursday (July 20th), state media reported, describing the centenarian as a “legendary diplomat”. Kissinger used the visit to call for a rapprochement between the United States and China, which remain at odds over a range of disputes, from human rights to trade and national security. It also coincided with a trip by US climate envoy John Kerry and follows recent visits by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “On July 20, President Xi Jinping met with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse,” state broadcaster CCTV said, hailing his role in opening up China-US relations in the 1970s. Chinese state media did not give further details of the meeting, which took place in building number five of the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse – the same location as a historic meeting between Kissinger and Premier Zhou Enlai in 1971. A national security adviser to the United States, Kissinger secretly flew to Beijing in July 1971 on a mission to establish relations with communist China. This trip set the stage for a historic visit by former US President Richard Nixon, who sought both to shake off the Cold War and seek help to end the Vietnam War. Washington’s overtures to an isolated Beijing have helped China rise to become a manufacturing powerhouse and the world’s second-largest economy. Since leaving office, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kissinger has made his fortune advising companies on China – and has warned against a hawkish turn in US policy. “Since 1971, Dr. Kissinger has visited China more than 100 times,” CCTV said Thursday. “On May 27 this year, the legendary diplomat celebrated his 100th birthday, and this visit is also his first trip to China in his 100th birthday,” he added. According to state news agency Xinhua, he reportedly told Defense Minister Li Shangfu on Tuesday, “Kissinger said that in today’s world, challenges and opportunities coexist, and the United States and China should eliminate misunderstandings, coexist peacefully and avoid confrontation.” Kissinger also met with senior diplomat Wang Yi on Wednesday, who hailed Kissinger’s “historic contributions to the ice-breaking development of China-US relations.” “US policy toward China needs Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom and Nixon-style political courage,” Wang said.

