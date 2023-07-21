Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Turkey on July 28 for talks with Erdogan





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. AP file

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Turkey on July 28 to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to announcements Thursday evening from the offices of the two leaders. Netanyahu will be received a few days after Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, expected on July 25, the Turkish presidency said. “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will welcome Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Turkey later this week,” AFP quoted the presidency in a statement. Related Articles Turkish President Erdogan announces Russian President Putin’s visit to Turkey in August Netanyahu bristles at protests as Israel’s judicial reform advances The leaders will discuss “Turkey-Palestine relations and the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as other current international issues”, he added. Netanyahu’s office confirmed the visit, the first by an Israeli prime minister since Ehud Olmert in 2008. Turkey’s diplomatic push comes at a time when the Israeli-Palestinian peace process has stalled amid the worst violence in years in the occupied West Bank. In April, clashes erupted inside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, where Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside the holy site. Erdogan said Israel had crossed a “red line”. But after several years of tension between the two countries, relations between Turkey and Israel have improved over the past year, with several high-level visits, including that of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Relations were strained in 2010 after Israeli forces launched a deadly assault on the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, which was trying to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory under Israeli blockade and controlled by the Islamist group Hamas. In May 2018, Turkey recalled its ambassador to Tel Aviv and expelled Israel’s ambassador to Ankara after around 50 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in Gaza. Israel retaliated by firing Türkiye’s consul general in Jerusalem. With contributions from agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/israeli-pm-benjamin-netanyahu-to-visit-turkey-on-28-july-to-hold-talks-with-erdogan-12894512.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos