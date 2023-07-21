The cipher plot falls apart





In a recorded statement, Azam claims that Imran was euphoric after obtaining the original copy of the cipher. a Fazl says Imran tried to mislead people through anti-American drama.

ISLAMABAD — Azam Khan, former principal secretary to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has outright rejected the narrative created by Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf on US encryption. Imran used to call Azam an honest man during his tenure as prime minister. Azam Khan’s fate has been unclear since he disappeared under mysterious circumstances last month. In his statement recorded as CrPC 164 before a magistrate, Azam called the US cipher a “conspiracy” used by ex-Prime Minister Imran to manipulate to create a narrative against the establishment and the opposition. Imran was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April last year. At a public rally of PTI workers on March 27, 2022, he took a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, saying it was proof that an international plot was hatching to overthrow his government. The United States has time and again denied these claims, calling them categorically false.

In his confession, Azam claimed that when he shared the figure with Imran, the former prime minister was “euphoric” and called the language an American mistake. The ex-prime minister then said, according to Azam, that the cable could be used to create a narrative against the establishment and the opposition.

The confession mentions that Khan also told Azam that the encryption could be used to divert public attention to foreign involvement in the opposition’s no-confidence motion. Azam’s confession mentions that Imran told him he would display the cipher in front of the public to distort the narrative that a foreign conspiracy was hatching in collusion with local partners and play the victim card.

When Azam told Imran Khan that the cipher was a secret document and its contents could not be disclosed to the public, the then Prime Minister suggested a formal meeting with then Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and then Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood “where they can read the cipher from the Foreign Ministry’s copy (as Imran Khan’s original copy was still lost) and from the minutes of the meeting, another The confessions also mentioned that the then prime minister had decided to call special meetings of the cabinet and the national security division to discuss encryption and take down the minutes of the meetings.

However, he mentioned that until the time when he was Imran’s principal secretary, the cipher was not returned to the Prime Minister’s office because Imran had lost the original document. Reacting to Azam Khan’s statement, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Wednesday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan will face criminal charges under the Official Secrets Act for releasing a “controversial” cipher and keeping the official document in his possession until now. Addressing a press conference here, he said a reported confession by former principal secretary and senior bureaucrat Azam Khan was an “indictment” against PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The minister’s remarks came hours after reports surfaced that the former prime minister’s former manager gave a statement to a magistrate that Khan leaked the secret diplomatic figure last year to create a false narrative. Azam had been missing from Islamabad since June 15 until he made his statement before a magistrate. According to the Minister of the Interior, the officer is now staying at his home.

Home Minister Rana Sanaullah said the former prime minister’s former principal secretary held PTI leader Imran Khan responsible for fomenting the Cipher conspiracy, damaging Pakistan’s diplomatic relations, undermining the country’s economy and spreading hatred in society.

While quoting Azam Khan’s confessional statement, during a press conference in Islamabad, he said that Azam Khan’s statement revealed that Imran Khan Niazi was the real Mir Jaffer, who orchestrated the drama against the country’s interests by damaging its external relations and inflicting severe damage on its economy just to secure its acquired political goals. He said Azam Khan claimed that Imran Khan Niazi was instructed to refrain from misusing a secret document and making it public, which is a clear violation of the Official Secrecy Act.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan Niazi deliberately used encryption to build a narrative against the opposition of the time. Turning around, Imran Niazi now claims that the cipher has lost. The Home Secretary, however, said the original cipher is still with the PTI leader and he should be prosecuted for keeping a secret document in private possession. He added that a former US president was also facing lawsuits on similar grounds. He said Imran Khan Niazi should be brought to justice for breaking the official secrecy law and keeping a secret document in his private possession. He said former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also worked hand in hand with Imran Khan in the cipher plot.

The Home Minister further stated that Azam Khan’s confessional statement reveals that Imran Khan Niazi can sacrifice national interests for the benefit of his personal agenda; likewise, there should be no doubt that the leader of the PTI was behind the violent and hateful incidents of May 9. He said the country’s defense institutions were attacked, state buildings burned down, martyrs’ memorials desecrated and a planned attempt was made to spread anarchy in Pakistan. He said the culprits involved in carrying out anti-state activities should be brought to justice and receive exemplary punishment in accordance with the law.

Responding to a question, Rana Sanaullah said it was a matter of state interests and a case against Imran Khan should be filed on behalf of the state.

On the one hand, he (Khan) pushed the economy into a crisis and on the other hand damaged the country’s foreign relations, he argued.

Responding to a question, he said that the then foreign minister and Azam were neither involved in the exposure of the figure nor in its private possession and therefore no action would be taken against them.

