Xi Hails Kissingers’ Role in Relations, Says China, US Can Prosper Together
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Beijing on July 20, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
As China-U.S. relations are once again at a critical crossroads, the world needs to listen to the diplomatic wisdom of influential figures like the 100-year-old former U.S. Secretary of State who has a deep understanding of the concept of checks and balances, and such high-level welcome to China has sparked positive momentum in bilateral ties, showing that U.S. China policy has always been consistent and China has been sincere in improving relations, Chinese analysts said.
The 100-year-old influential former US official became the latest high-level US public figure to visit China following trips made by some incumbent US officials such as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US climate envoy John Kerry, signaling an accelerated resumption of high-level interactions between the two countries and creating positive momentum to improve bilateral relations which have been mired in a sharp recession due to the bad Washington’s Chinese policy to contain and encircle the country. .
Some Chinese officials and experts have also urged the United States to “seize the momentum” to take concrete steps in line with U.S. President Joe Biden’s pledge to put bilateral relations back on track, such as removing additional tariffs, easing people-to-people exchanges and setting limits on technology restrictions, and most importantly, acting with caution on the Taiwan issue.
“Old Friend Never Forgotten”
President Xi told the meeting that Kissinger had recently celebrated his 100th birthday and had made more than 100 visits to China over the years. These two 100s give this visit a special meaning.
Xi also said the Chinese people value friendship, they will never forget their old friend, and Kissinger’s historic contributions to promoting the growth of China-US relations and strengthening the friendship between the two peoples.
Xi and Kissinger met at Villa 5 of the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, the place where the former US secretary of state’s first meeting with Chinese leaders took place more than five decades ago.
Fifty-two years ago, when China and the United States stood at a crucial inflection point, Chairman Mao Zedong and Premier Zhou Enlai as well as Presidents Richard Nixon and Kissinger, with their extraordinary strategic vision, made the right decision for China-US cooperation and launched the process of normalizing China-US relations, Xi said.
The world is undergoing major transformations not seen in a century and the international landscape is experiencing major changes. China and the United States have once again come to a crossroads, which requires another decision from both sides on where to go from here, Xi said.
Looking ahead, China and the United States can help each other succeed and prosper together. The key is to follow the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, the Chinese leader said.
A major message delivered by the Chinese leader is that China’s definition of China-US relations has been consistent and persistent, expressing its original intention regarding bilateral relations that “cooperation between the two countries is the greatest guarantee for a stable world,” L Xiang, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday.
“China-U.S. relations are now the biggest global problem because if relations are not properly managed, the already fragile global economy will face collapse,” L said.
During the meeting, Kissinger stressed that US-China relations are essential to the peace and prosperity of both countries and the rest of the world. Under the current circumstances, it is imperative to uphold the principles established by the Shanghai Communiqué, appreciate the utmost importance that China attaches to the one-China principle and move the relationship in a positive direction.
However, some US media and observers have downplayed the role the 100-year-old former US secretary of state could play in influencing current policymaking in Washington. Asked about Kissinger’s trip on Tuesday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller reportedly told the media that the centenarian did not represent the US government.
Still, Miller noted that Kissinger had briefed U.S. officials about his interactions with Chinese officials in the past, and that similar conversations may take place after that trip, The New York Times reported.
“We have seen rational voices coming out of US policy and academic spheres on US-China relations, and Kissinger represents those voices. It is important to bring these voices together to exert some influence on the US government,” Sun Chenghao, research fellow and head of the US-EU program at Tsinghua University’s Center for International Security and Strategy, told The Global Times on Thursday.
Xie Feng, China’s ambassador to the United States, said at the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday that so-called “political correctness” permeates all aspects of American society. He said that since taking up his post in the United States a month ago, he has had many contacts with many people from all walks of life who support the development of China-U.S. relations.
But due to the “chilling effect”, they have worries and pressures. In the context of the “anti-China chorus,” they dare not speak out publicly or express dissenting opinions, Xie said, noting that a US netizen left him a message on Twitter saying that people who support US-China relations are still there, but in hiding. The ambassador must find them one by one, Xie quoted the message.
After surviving World War II – the world’s greatest catastrophe – Kissinger spent half his life interacting with China, which probably represents the highest level of diplomatic wisdom in the United States, which we should highly appreciate, L said.
To seize the momentum
Kissinger’s visit coincided with Kerry’s high-profile visit to Beijing, which ended on Wednesday and helped resume cooperative climate talks between the two countries that had stalled since former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the island of Taiwan in August 2022.
Some experts said the latest frequent high-level interactions between the two countries are creating positive momentum to improve bilateral relations. But it still hinges on Washington’s ability to seize this opportunity and take concrete steps to adjust some of its misguided and negative policies toward China, they said.
“The two countries have strengthened dialogue to avoid worse than worse, but we have not seen any positive developments on issues such as additional tariffs on Chinese products, technological restrictions or the Taiwan issue. We don’t expect the United States to do everything it needs to do at once, but at least it needs to start,” L said.
For example, the United States should reduce the negative list, stop sanctioning Chinese entities and individuals, and prevent the “black swan” and “gray rhino” events from causing further disruptions and shocks in China-U.S. relations, Xie said.
In addition, he should expand the positive list, strengthen dialogue and expand cooperation with sincerity, starting from scratch to inject positive energy into the development of China-U.S. relations, such as increasing passenger flights, adjusting travel advice to China, renewing U.S.-China agreements on scientific cooperation, the Chinese envoy said.
“The US is very unlikely to adjust its overall China policy of defining China as a strategic rival, but it is possible that it will make some adjustments in some areas, for example, in the technology sector, the US should stop wantonly suppressing Chinese companies,” Sun said.
