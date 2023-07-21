Sunaks Tories hold former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s seat in morale

(Bloomberg) – Rishi Sunak has suffered a dramatic political upheaval as his ruling Conservative party lost a key parliamentary election in the north of England to Labor, which overturned a huge majority giving the Keir Starmers party clear momentum as it prepares for a national vote due next year.

The Tories also lost a key seat in the South West of England to the Liberal Democrats, a double whammy that will worry the Prime Minister although Sunak was spared a whitewash when his party unexpectedly took former leader Boris Johnson’s former seat in a tight result on the outskirts of London.

The Tories had played down their chances at three special elections in starkly different parts of England on Thursday, arguing that even winning in a contest would amount to victory given governments traditionally get a kick in midterm votes.

But the scale of the defeats will raise more questions about whether he can reverse his parties’ slide in the polls, which began under Johnson and barely recovered from Liz Truss’ disastrous seven-week premiership last fall.

The tide is still long for the Tories and they still have a very long way to go before they look like they have a chance of holding on to power after the next general election, John Curtice, a professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, told the BBC.

Read more: Don’t Say Conservative: How the Sunaks Party Aims to Survive Key Votes

Keir Mather won 46% of the vote in Selby and Ainsty, a rural North Yorkshire seat that has been in Tory hands since its inception in 2010, compared to 25% for Labor when the seat was last contested in 2019. Tory Claire Holmes came second with 34% of the vote compared to 60% last time around.

The result is seismic for Starmer, who can show his party is using its double-digit lead in national surveys to topple large Tory majorities as it tries to bring Labor back to power for the first time since 2010.

The Tories were defending a majority of 20,137 votes, the largest margin Labor has overturned in a by-election, the party said on Friday.

It is clear how powerful the demand for change is. Voters trusted us for the first time, Starmer said after Selby’s result was announced. After 13 years of Tory chaos, only Labor can give the country back its hope, its optimism and its future.

Meanwhile, Sarah Dyke became Liberal Democrat MP for Somerton and Frome, securing a dramatic 29 percentage point swing from the Tories that will be hailed by Ed Daveys’ party as proof the Tories are vulnerable in their traditional southern England stronghold.

This puts pressure on Sunak as it reinforces the view that his conservatives are under pressure on multiple fronts. In his victory speech, Dyke said the result proved tactical voting could be used by progressive parties in elections to beat conservatives.

In an emailed statement, Davey said residents of Somerton and Frome spoke on behalf of the rest of the country which was fed up with the out-of-touch Tory government of Rishi Sunaks.

A bad night for Sunak could have been even worse. The Tories unexpectedly held off Labor in Johnson’s former seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, north-west London, by just 495 votes after a recount.

Conservative Steve Tuckwell won 45% of the vote. There was a 6.7 percentage point swing from the Conservatives to Labour, just short of the 7.6 point swing the opposition party needed to take the seat.

The Starmers party pointed to local factors in the district that prevented its candidate from advancing. Facing an expected beating, the Tories scrambled to turn the vote into an unofficial referendum on controversial plans to charge vehicles in the district in a bid to cut pollution, known as an ultra-low emission zone. This program is pushed by the Labor mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

We know the Tory’s crushing of the economy has hit working people hard, so it’s no surprise that ULEZ’s expansion has worried voters here in a by-election, a Labor spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Johnson first won Uxbridge in 2015 and took the seat in 2019 with 53% of the vote, when he also led the Conservatives to a landslide national victory. But he was kicked out as prime minister last year and resigned as an MP in June, after a panel found he had lied to parliament about parties breaking the rules in Downing Street during the pandemic.

But new elections are expected in two other Tory-held areas, Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth, creating the potential for an unwelcome narrative to persist into the fall for Sunak.

–With help from Rebecca Choong Wilkins.

