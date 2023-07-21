At 100, Henry Kissinger returns to China and meets Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping and former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger attend a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China July 20, 2023. China Daily via REUTERS

The president of China, Xi Jinping, met this Thursday in Beijing the former American Secretary of State. Henry Kissingerconsidered by the Asian giant as an old friend of the Chinese people according to state media.

The Chinese president stressed the special significance of Kissinger’s visit to China, noting that he held his 100 anniversary and has visited the country more than 100 times.

The combination of these two hundred makes their visit meaningful, Xi noted.

The general secretary also of the Communist Party of China pointed out that 52 years ago the two countries were at a critical moment, but thanks to the strategic vision of the leaders of the time, such as Mao Zedong, Zhou Enlai, Nixon and Kissinger himselfhe took the good decision for sino-us cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. June 19, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool/File

For his part, Kissinger expressed his honor to visit China againat the same place where he first met Chinese leaders, and also stressed that the relationship between the two countries is linked to world peace and the progress of human society.

The meeting between the two takes place after the American diplomat, during an unannounced visit, met Li Shang Fudefense minister of the asian country.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, left, meets with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi in Beijing. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China via AP)

Kissinger said at the meeting with Li, held on Tuesday, that in today’s world challenges and opportunities coexist and pleaded for his country and China eliminate misunderstandings, coexist peacefully and avoid confrontation.

According to the Chinese Defense Ministry, the veteran politician hopes the two powers will do their best to achieve positive results in developing their relations to safeguard world peace and stability.

History and facts have repeatedly shown that neither the US nor China can afford to treat each other as adversariesfinished

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Pool/File

Li, for his part, said people around the world hope that China and the United States will shoulder their responsibilities as great countries and jointly maintain global prosperity and stability.

The minister, sanctioned by Washington since 2018 for buying arms from Russia, urged the United States to work with China to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and promote healthy and stable development of relations between the two countries and their armies.

Kissinger’s unannounced visit coincides with the presence in China of the United States’ special envoy for climate affairs, John Kerrywho also served as Secretary of State between 2013 and 2017 during part of Barack Obama’s presidential term.

Kerry concluded his stay in Beijing on Wednesday, where he assured that the two countries had reached clear chords on some issues, although he recognizes that there are others that will take more time to reach resolution.

The U.S. President’s special climate envoy John Kerry shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua before a meeting in Beijing, China July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Valerie Volcovici/File

In addition, the former secretary of state’s trip to China comes at a time when relations between the two powers are at an all-time low and after a year of bilateral tensions due, among other things, to the Taiwan issue and the trade war.

Kissinger, who was National Security Advisor and Secretary of State for Richard Nixon (1969-1974) and Gerald Ford (1974-1977), is considered the architect of normalization – four decades ago – of relations with Chinaa country he has visited many times and where he met Xi on several occasions.

(With information from EFE)

