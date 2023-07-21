CIA Director Says Kremlin Appeared Adrift During Aborted Mutiny

Politics
Russia warned on Wednesday that it would consider any ship sailing around Ukrainian ports a military target, days after Moscow pulled out of a year-long deal that had allowed Kiev to export its grain across the Black Sea despite a wartime blockade.
The measures taken by Russia have profound implications for the export of Ukrainian grain, a vital commodity for its own economy and world grain markets.
What is the immediate impact of Russia’s warning?
The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday issued a warning to ship operators and other nations suggesting that any attempt to circumvent the blockade could be considered an act of war. World grain prices rose sharply after the announcement, but remained below prices when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Prices appeared to stabilize on Thursday.
According to Sal Gilbertie, chairman of Teucrium, a U.S.-based investment advisory firm, one of the reasons prices haven’t risen further is that Ukrainian grain exports under the Black Sea Grains Initiative had already slowed to a minimum in the days leading up to Russia’s withdrawal from the deal on Monday.
How have Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports affected the situation?
Since Monday’s announcement, Russia has launched a series of night airstrikes on Ukrainian ports, killing and injuring civilians. On Wednesday, an attack in Chornomorsk, just south of Odessa, also destroyed 60,000 tonnes of grain waiting to be loaded onto ships. This is enough to feed more than 270,000 people for a year, according to the World Food Program.
The airstrikes appeared to reinforce Russia’s decision to end the deal and its refusal to allow Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea. They are also raising the stakes on how possible talks on reviving the deal could play out.
Can Ukraine continue to export food across the Black Sea despite the Russian threat?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on Monday about establishment of an agreement with Turkey and the United Nations, which helped broker the deal, to continue grain exports independently of Moscow. There has been no official response from either party to the idea. Russia’s warning on Wednesday, however, would likely discourage commercial shipping companies and raise the price of any marine insurance, which, in turn, would make Ukrainian grain more expensive on the international market.
What does this mean for shipping?
Prospects for recovery now depend on military, diplomatic and commercial factors.
Six nations have a Black Sea coastline and it is a main channel for Russia’s grain exports. Ukraine warned on Thursday that it would consider Russian ships heading to Russian ports or ports in occupied Ukraine as carrying military goods, with all the corresponding risks. It was too early to say what impact this would have on Russian exports.
Can the deal be revived?
Russia said that from its perspective the deal had been terminated rather than suspended, making the prospect of a quick recovery less likely. In April, Moscow issued a series of demands it wanted in exchange for renewing the grain deal, including allowing its agricultural bank to be reconnected to the SWIFT payment system to facilitate marketing of its own grain, which it also ships across the Black Sea.
Antnio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, had made proposals on how to meet some of Russia’s demands, but Moscow backed out nonetheless. He expressed disappointment with Russia’s decision, which he said would hurt people around the world facing food insecurity.
Turkey and China are big buyers of Ukrainian grain and could pressure Russian President Vladimir V. Putin to agree to a renegotiated deal, two analysts say. The leaders of both countries have remained on good terms with Mr. Putin since the start of the invasion. Mr Putin is also expected to visit Turkey next month, where he will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a broker in the original grain deal.
What are the Ukrainian alternatives?
Ukraine can transport its grain by road and rail to neighboring European countries, including Poland, as well as by barges on the Danube to other Ukrainian ports in Izmail and Reni, as well as to the Romanian port of Constanta. These roads have sufficient capacity to export all of the country’s cereals, according to Benot Fayaud, deputy director general of Strategie Grains, an agricultural economics research company.
However, exports via these routes are more expensive and as a result Ukrainian grain, currently among the cheapest in the world, would become less competitive, according to Arif Husain, chief economist of the World Food Programme. To keep prices low, the amount paid to Ukrainian farmers would have to be lowered, which would have a negative impact on future agricultural investments, he said.
This Black Sea deal was a lifeline for Ukrainian farmers, he said.
Are road and rail routes still viable?
Last summer, the European Union took steps to facilitate overland grain exports from Ukraine, given the Russian blockade of the Black Sea. However, after protests from farmers in some EU countries, the bloc allowed Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, while allowing transit of these items for export elsewhere. The ban is set to end on September 15.
On Wednesday, ministers from those five countries called on the bloc to allow the bans to be extended.
From the perspective of the agricultural sector, the war in Ukraine has had an increasingly serious impact on the agricultural market, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters. These factors must be eliminated or modified. That is why we closed the borders to Ukrainian products when they flooded and destabilized the agricultural market.
Monika Pronczuk contributed report.
