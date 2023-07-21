star diplomat Henry Kissinger received by Xi Jinping Libration





Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, now a centenarian, met Xi Jinping in Beijing. This visit comes at a time when the United States is stepping up efforts to improve the very degraded relations between the two superpowers.

Over a hundred visits in China from a legendary diplomatand the first since he was a hundred years old. Chinese state television is full of praise when it comes to Henry Kissinger. Former US Secretary of State and 1973 Nobel Peace Prize winner, the centenarian was received by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in Beijing. This visit is part of Washington’s attempts to warm diplomatic relations, undermined in particular by Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August 2022, or the most recent cases of Chinese spy balloons flying over the United States. Since June, no less than three official visits have followed one another: after Secretary of State Antony Blinken, then Secretary of State for the Treasury Janet Yellen, it was the turn of the American envoy for the climate John Kerry to pay a visit to China, last Sunday, without however reaching any agreement or the beginning of a warming in the tense relationship. Kissinger was greeted with great fanfare. The former secretary of state was received in the sumptuous Chinese government villa of Diaoyutai, a rare attention when officials are usually received in the very official palace of the People’s Assembly. Even if Washington asserts that Kissinger visited Beijing as a private citizen, the legendary diplomat enjoys an unequaled reputation with the Chinese administration, which is not insignificant in the efforts to improve Sino-American relations. Courtesies The visit of the one Xi considers a lao pengyou, an old friend, is reminiscent of the one he had already carried out in 1971 in the greatest secrecy, and which had contributed to the rapprochement between Washington and Beijing. Then National Security Advisor to Nixon, Kissinger had obtained from his meeting with Prime Minister Zhou Enlai a historic visit by Nixon to China the following year. This tour de force had also put an end to China’s isolation, which had initiated the country’s economic take-off and its affirmation on the international scene. But Kissinger’s close ties to China did not end when his career in government ended. The diplomat made his fortune, after leaving politics, in advising companies investing in China. Welcoming the former secretary of state in the same room as Zhou Enlai had done fifty-two years earlier, Xi made no secret of his deep appreciation for the diplomat: we will never forget [] your historic contribution to promoting the development of China-US relations and strengthening the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples, he said on state channel CCTV. And Kissinger responds with the same courtesies. Relations between our two countries will be crucial for world peace and the progress of our societies.he said according to AFP. More than fifty years later, the reputation of the former Secretary of State is still intact in Beijing. China’s top foreign minister, Wang Yi, said the day before that US policy toward China needs diplomatic wisdom à la Kissinger and political courage à la Nixon. But the display of courtesy does not hide the still tense climate between the two superpowers. He is impossible to circle the egg to contain China, a Wang Yi recall. Despite everything, Xi and his old friend have not ceased to display their agreement. Kissinger said that in today’s world, challenges and opportunities coexist, and the United States and China should eliminate misunderstandings, coexist peacefully and avoid confrontation.reported the new China agency.

