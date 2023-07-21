Rishi Sunaks Tories take former Prime Minister Boris Johnsons seat but lose in South West





By Emily Ashton Rishi Sunaks’ Tories unexpectedly retained Boris Johnson’s former parliamentary seat in a special election but lost another seat in the South West of England to the Liberal Democrats, which will worry the Prime Minister. The Tories held off opposition Labor in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in north-west London by just 495 votes after a recount, while Somerton and Frome in Somerset fell to the Liberal Democrats, who overthrew a huge Tory majority of more than 19,000 votes. These were two of three by-elections held on Thursday, with Selby and Ainsty in the north of England yet to declare themselves. The Tories had played down their chances, arguing that even winning in a contest would represent a victory given that governments traditionally get a kick in midterm votes. Read also | Rishi Sunak talks ‘sting’ of growing racism in UK Sunak is seeking to prove he can reverse his parties’ slide in the polls, which began under Johnson, who served as prime minister from 2019 to 2023 and barely recovered from Liz Truss’ disastrous seven-week term last fall. Steve Tuckwell became Conservative MP for Uxbridge, winning 13,965 votes against 13,470 for Labor Danny Beales. There was a 6.7 percentage point swing from the Conservatives to Labour, according to the AP analysis. Labor had needed a 7.6 point swing to take the seat. The Keir Starmers party pointed to local factors in the district that prevented its candidate from progressing. Facing an expected beating, the Tories scrambled to turn the vote into an unofficial referendum on controversial plans to charge vehicles in the district in a bid to cut pollution, known as an ultra-low emission zone. This program is being pushed by Labor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, causing a political headache for Beales as he was forced to walk away from the plan. We know the Tory’s crushing of the economy has hit working people hard, so it’s no surprise that ULEZ’s expansion has worried voters here in a by-election, a Labor spokesman said in an emailed statement. Johnson first won Uxbridge in 2015 and took the seat in 2019 with 53% of the vote, when he also led the Conservatives to a landslide national victory. But he was kicked out as prime minister last year and resigned as an MP in June, after a panel found he had lied to parliament about parties breaking the rules in Downing Street during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Sarah Dyke became Lib Dem MP for Somerton and Frome, winning 21,187 votes to 10,179 for Conservative candidate Faye Purbrick. The dramatic 29 percentage point change from the Tories will be hailed by Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats as proof that the Tories are vulnerable in their traditional bastion of southern England. This puts pressure on Sunak as it reinforces the view that conservatives are being pressed on multiple fronts as Starmer Labor builds a formidable lead in national surveys. In his victory speech, Dyke said the result proved tactical voting could be used by progressive parties in elections to beat conservatives. In an emailed statement, Davey said residents of Somerton and Frome spoke on behalf of the rest of the country which was fed up with the out-of-touch Tory government of Rishi Sunaks.

