2023 by-election: Tories take former Boris Johnson seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip | Political news





The Tories won Boris Johnson’s former seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip following a by-election. The vote was called after the former prime minister resigned as MP last month. Mr Johnson’s decision to leave the Commons shortly before he was recommended to him be suspended for 90 days was enough to have potentially triggered a vote anyway. Tory Steve Tuckwell, a local councillor, has now been elected MP for the West London constituency – seeing Labour’s Danny Beales. Follow live by-election coverage: Tories cling to Uxbridge after ULEZ backlash The full results from Uxbridge and South Ruislip Danny Beales – Labor Party – 13,470

Steve Tuckwell – Conservative Party – 13,965

Blaise Baquiche – Liberal Democrats – 526

Sarah Green – Green Party – 893

Laurence Fox – Payback Party – 714

Piers Corbyn – Let London Live – 101

Cameron Bell – Independent – 91

Count Binface – Count Binface Party – 190

Richard Hewison – Joining the EU – 105

Rebecca Jane – UKIP – 61

Enomfon Ntefon – Christian People’s Alliance – 78

Leo Phaure – Independent – 186

77 Joseph – Independent – 8

Kingsley Hamilton – Independent – 208

Ed Gemmell – Climate Day – 49

Steve Gardner – Social Democratic Party – 248

Howling Hope – Official Monster Raving Loony Party – 32 The Conservatives won 13,965 votes, Labor 13,470 and the Liberal Democrats 526, giving a majority of 495. The swing was 6.7 from Conservative to Labor – but not enough to change the ruling party. The race was understandably overshadowed by Mr Johnson, although the Tories wanted to focus on the extension of the London Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ)championed by Labor mayor Sadiq Khan. Sources within the Labor Party admitted after polls closed that the controversial measure played a significant role in the election and frequently appeared on doorsteps. Speaking after his victory was announced, Mr Tuckwell said Mr Khan ‘lost Labor this election’ and called on the mayor and Sir Keir to ‘sit up and listen’ and change course on the ULEZ. It is a seat that Labor would have hoped to win, given the circumstances. Learn more:

Labour’s record win at Selby and Ainsty

Lib Dems win Somerton and Frome It means Rishi Sunak avoided a full by-election sweep on a night when he faced three votes – Uxbridge and South Ruislip in west London, Somerton and Frome in Somerset and Selby and Ainsty in North Yorkshire. Mr. Tuckwell is a longtime resident of the area and has been a councilor since 2018. Before the election, Camden councilor Mr Beales held an eight-point lead in the polls over his Conservative opposition. He had campaigned on the record of the government in power, including rising mortgage rates and the cost of living crisis, as well as local issues like the state of local hospitals. Mr Beales had also criticized the expansion of the ULEZ, saying it was “not the right time” to expand the area – but it appears to have been futile. Thangam Debbonaire, Labor’s shadow leader in the House of Commons, told Sky News the swing they had achieved in Uxbridge and South Ruislip was enough to be the biggest party in government at a general election – although that would not guarantee them an overall majority. A Labor spokesperson said: “It was always going to be an uphill battle in a seat that has never had a Labor MP, and we didn’t even win in 1997. “We know the Conservatives’ collapse of the economy has hit working people hard, so it’s no surprise that ULEZ’s expansion has concerned voters here in a by-election.” Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





2:36

Khan denies ‘war on motorists’



There was a long list of 17 candidates standing for election, which is not uncommon in the seat of a former prime minister. South Ruislip is the Conservative heartland within the constituency, and a growing Asian community is also more willing to vote Conservative.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/2023-by-elections-conservatives-hold-boris-johnsons-old-seat-of-uxbridge-and-south-ruislip-12924587 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos