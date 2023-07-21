Sleep: 140 crore Indians shamed by heinous incident: PM Modi | India News







In his first public remarks on the violent ethnic conflict that has divided Manipur society, Modi said. Today, as I stand near this temple of democracy, my heart is full of pain and anger. The incident in the state will put any decent society to shame, and it has insulted the whole country and the 140 million compatriots are ashamed. Modi, who was speaking to reporters in the parliament compound, also referred to recent incidents of crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, saying that the issue of respect for women should not be reduced to partisan bickering. Whether in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Manipur or any part of the country, the maintenance of law and order and respect for women must be placed above any political debate, the Prime Minister said. I urge all CMs to further strengthen law and order in their states. I urge them to take strong action, including to protect our mothers and sisters. 03:26 “What would the Prime Minister have done if the Manipur situation was in Kashmir?” : Asaduddin Owaisi on Manipur viral video NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over video of two Manipuri women being paraded naked by a crowd, saying the heinous incident brought shame to the whole country and vowed to ensure punishment for each of the culprits.Amid an uproar on the opening day of the monsoon session of Parliament, the Prime Minister said: What happened to the girls of Manipur can never be forgiven. The law with all its might will take one step after another. I assure the compatriots that not even a single culprit will be spared.In his first public remarks on the violent ethnic conflict that has divided Manipur society, Modi said. Today, as I stand near this temple of democracy, my heart is full of pain and anger. The incident in the state will put any decent society to shame, and it has insulted the whole country and the 140 million compatriots are ashamed. Modi, who was speaking to reporters in the parliament compound, also referred to recent incidents of crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, saying that the issue of respect for women should not be reduced to partisan bickering. Whether in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Manipur or any part of the country, the maintenance of law and order and respect for women must be placed above any political debate, the Prime Minister said. I urge all CMs to further strengthen law and order in their states. I urge them to take strong action, including to protect our mothers and sisters. The BJP has highlighted cases of crimes against women in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The release of video of the horrific incident on May 4 has dealt a blow to the government’s plans to ensure a smooth monsoon session. He has lined up an ambitious legislative agenda for both Houses and had, in order to facilitate the passage of important bills, proposed on Wednesday to allow discussion of all issues including the Manipur situation. 03:07 Manipur situation: Mahila Congress, IYC call for resignation of CM Biren Singh Modi also asked parliamentarians to take full advantage of the session for in-depth discussions on a host of bills which he added are in the interest of the people.

The Prime Minister referred to the Personal Data Protection, National Research Foundation and Mediation Bills in addition to the Jan Vishwas Bill to assert that there are many such bills which are in the interest of the nation and different sections of society.

He said the draft data protection law will give a new sense of confidence to the people and at the same time, it will boost India’s stature in the world. Likewise, the National Research Foundation Bill is a very important step under the new education policy to strengthen research and innovation, he said.

