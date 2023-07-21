Henry Kissinger | Chinese President Xi Jinping gets nostalgic with his ‘old friend’ Henry Kissinger





Chinese President Xi Jinping told Henry Kissinger that old friends like him will never be forgotten, setting a relaxed tone as they met in the Chinese capital on Thursday, amid efforts by Beijing and Washington to mend frayed ties. Once again, China and the United States are at a crossroads over where to go from here, and once again both sides must make a choice, Xi told the 100-year-old former US diplomat. Kissinger played a key diplomatic role in normalizing relations between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s when he served as secretary of state and national security adviser in the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. The Chinese people never forget their old friends, and China-US relations will always be linked to the name of Henry Kissinger, Xi told Kissinger at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where foreign dignitaries are often received. Kissinger, who is highly respected in China and has made regular visits since leaving office, said he was grateful that Beijing hosted the meeting in the building where he first met a Chinese leader. The relationship between our two countries is a matter of world peace and progress of human society, said Chinese state broadcaster CCTV quoting Kissinger. His visit to China comes at a time when the two superpowers are embarking on a course to prevent their relationship, already at historic lows, from sinking further. China is willing to explore with the US side the right way for the two countries to get along and promote the steady progress of China-US relations, Xi said. Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have escalated over a range of issues, including war in Ukraine, Taiwan and trade restrictions. As part of Washington’s efforts to restore communication channels, US presidential envoy John Kerry concluded his visit to China on Wednesday, which followed lengthy talks with Beijing on tackling climate change. Current Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Beijing last month. Kissinger also met with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and Defense Minister Li Shangfu during his trip, which Washington said was a private visit. Kissingers’ visit coincided with that of Bidens senior climate envoy John Kerry, the third senior Biden administration official in recent weeks to visit China.

