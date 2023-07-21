Narendra Modi | Manipur: PM Modi ends silence, SC calls on government to take action against sexual violence

It took the horrific visuals of two women parading naked and a Supreme Court order for the law’s two highest ranking officers to attend a Manipur-related hearing, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on Manipur’s violence, on the 79th day after it began.

Doing one of his usual one-sided media addresses, no questions asked, Modi said on Thursday that his heart was full of pain, full of anger over the shameful incident in Manipur.

Today, as I have come among you and stand by this temple of democracy, then my heart is full of pain, full of anger. The incident that erupted in Manipur is a disgrace to any civilized society, the prime minister said shortly before parliament was convened on the first day of the monsoon session.

I want to assure the compatriots that no culprit will be spared. The law with all its might will take one step after another. What happened to the Manipur girls will never be forgiven, Modi added.

That the Manipur video shook the government is clear from a rare move Modi made inside the Lok Sabha. He was seen marching to the opposition benches and addressing Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi.

Members of Congress said Modi inquired about Sonias’ health and replied that she was fine now before moving quickly to the opposition’s request for a discussion on the Manipur situation.

He was caught off guard and said, “Fine, I’ll see,” Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury told reporters.

However, with the government prepared to allow only a brief discussion of Manipur and resisting pressure from the opposition to suspend all other businesses to debate the unrest, both houses adjourned without dealing with any business.



Huirem Herodas Meitei, one of those accused of parading two naked women in Manipur on May 4, after his arrest on Thursday. Three other defendants in the kidnapping-gangrace case were arrested, bringing to four the number of people arrested during the day, police said Thursday evening. Raids are underway to arrest the other suspects, officers said

Source: The Telegraph

Shortly before Modi spoke to reporters, the Supreme Court had issued an order seeking the presence of the attorney general and the solicitor general at a hearing on Thursday morning regarding the Manipur violence.

Later, about half an hour after the Prime Ministers’ remarks, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said: We will give the government some time to act (on Manipur), otherwise we will take action if nothing happens on the ground.

long silence

Until Thursday, Modi had not uttered a word, not even to appeal for peace, as violence between the largely Hindu Meiteis and the mostly Christian Kukis has left Manipur in flames since May 3, with more than 150 people killed and 60,000 displaced.

During this period, Modi campaigned in Karnataka and then Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, discussed the situation in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and toured Japan, Papua New Guinea, Australia, the United States, Egypt, France and the United Arab Emirates.

He also aired a few Mann Ki Baat shows, one of which saw broken transistor sets in Manipur markets in anger at his failure to mention the troubles.

While Modi remained silent, the United States voiced human concerns over the Manipur conflicts and offered assistance, while the European Parliament ignored New Delhi’s objections to discuss Manipur and urged Indian authorities to protect all religious minorities.

But videos that surfaced on Wednesday of a May 4 incident involving two Kuki women stripped naked and paraded down a village road before one of them was allegedly gang-raped have now forced the prime minister to speak out.

While condemning the atrocities in BJP-ruled Manipur, Modi also pointed to Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, two states subject to polls where the BJP has highlighted cases of crimes against women.

The whole country has been insulted and 140 million compatriots are ashamed, Modi said of the Manipur incident before urging all chief ministers to strengthen law and order in their states to keep women safe.

Whether in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Manipur or any part of the country, the maintenance of law and order and respect for women must be placed above any political debate, he said.

However, the Modis party has so far refused to sack the Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, despite demands for such action from visiting MPs, opposition parties, activists, even Kuki-owner BJP MPs who attribute the dispute to Birens’ policies and his continuation to his inaction.

While Modi limited himself to mere allusions to crimes against women in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, former justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad clarified what his supreme leader had left out.

Why are you silent on the incident of Jodhpur, Soniaji, Priyankaji and Rahulji? Prasad, one of the BJP’s go-to men when it comes to attacking the opposition, said.

In Jodhpur district, a family of four was murdered and then set on fire. It included women. However, not a word came from Priyankaji and Soniaji.

Prasad then asked why the Manipur video, which allegedly records an 11-week-old incident, was posted on Twitter just a day before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament.

In the Rajya Sabha, opposition members lobbied for the prime minister to respond to the Manipur discussion, but the government dodged the demand.

BJP sources later told reporters that Union Home Secretary Amit Shah would respond.