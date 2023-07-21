Friday prayer agenda at Baitul Izza Grand Mosque canceled, President Joko Widodo chooses to pray at village mosque





Journalist:

New Alqadri| Editor:

Aliantor | — NORTH BENGKULU, RBTVCAMKOHA.COM – President Joko Widodo is to hold Friday prayers at Baitul Izzah Mosque in Bengkulu City, after paying his working visit to Bengkulu North Regency on Friday (07/21). However, due to a fairly heavy schedule of activities, President Joko Widodo canceled Friday prayers at the Baitul Izzah Grand Mosque. READ ALSO: Police Officer Fired For Alleged Involvement In Screening Brokers For Police Admissions The President and his entourage arrived at Purwodadi Market, Arga Makmur, which was the location of the working visit at around 10:30 a.m. WIB. Then at 11:00 a.m. WIB, the President departed for the location of his next working visit, namely to review road repairs in the Kerkap – Tanjung Agung Palik area. READ ALSO: PT. DDP Mukomuko, Mutual Claims on PT. BBS is back Because it was already Friday prayer time, the president eventually held the prayer at Al-Jihad Mosque, which is in Tanjung Agung Palik village, Tanjung Agung Palik district, north of Bengkulu. Tanjung Agung Palik sub-district chief Zainal admitted he was proud and honored because RI’s No. 1 person held Friday prayers in a relatively small mosque. READ ALSO: Type B Opportunity, Indonesian Ministry of Transport Accreditation Team Checks Seluma Motor Vehicle Testing Center “Yes, although it was a bit complicated for the sudden preparation. But the residents feel very happy and proud,” Zainal said. Zainal also said that President Joko Widodo’s visit to Tanjung Agung Palik District had elicited an enthusiastic response from the public, who wanted to meet and see the head of state in person. READ ALSO:President at Bengkulu, HMI and Bengkulu Student Alliance protest “Thank God the implementation of the prayer went smoothly. People were also very excited because of the arrival of the president,” Zainal said. (New Alqadri) Check out other news and articles on Google News Source:





