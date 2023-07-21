Prime Minister Modi calls Manipur incident shameful; ensures strict action against the culprits | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his anguish over the viral video of two women parading naked in Manipur, adding that the incident was shameful for any civilized society and assured that the culprits would not be spared. Video of the undressed women parading surfaced on social media on Wednesday, stoking further tensions. (AFP picture) Speaking to reporters ahead of the monsoon parliamentary session, the prime minister said we should rise above politics to protect women. My heart is filled with pain and anger. The Manipur incident presented to us is shameful for any civilized society, the whole nation is shameful. I urge all Chief Ministers to further strengthen law and order in their states and especially for the safety of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Manipur or any corner of the country, rise above politics, the Prime Minister has said. Read also :Uddhav camp demands resignation of Smriti Iranis over Manipur video; most incompetent minister I assure the nation, no culprit will be spared. The law will run its course with all its might. What happened with the Manipur girls can never be forgiven, he added. Video of the women marching in B Phainom village in Manipurs Kangpokpi district surfaced on social media on Wednesday, stoking further tensions in the state. Following criticism over delayed action in the incident, Manipur Police said a complaint was filed last month. Police said a case of kidnapping, gang rape and murder has been registered against unknown armed miscreants in the case. The incident sparked a political storm ahead of the start of the session with several opposition party leaders demanding the case be adjourned to discuss Manipur. Prime Minister Modi also hoped for a productive session to discuss public welfare issues and said the sharper the discussion, the better results it generates in the public interest. This session is very important because the bills that are going to be introduced during this session are directly related to the well-being of ordinary people. Whether it’s the Data Protection Bill or the National Research Foundation (NRF) Bill. he said. Speaking on the Data Protection Bill, he said that it will restore confidence to every citizen in the country, the NRF Bill will strengthen research and innovation in the country. He also mentioned the Jan Vishwas Bill and the Dental Commission Bill. It has been a tradition in our country for centuries that when there is a dispute, it should be resolved through dialogue. This session is very helpful in introducing the Mediation Bill, giving a legal basis to our tradition of old age mediation. Many such important bills are being introduced in this session and they are all in the national interest, the prime minister said.

