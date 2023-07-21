FirstFT: Tories suffer two defeats but retain Boris Johnson’s seat

Well, send you a myFT Daily Summary email summarizing the latest World news every morning.

Rishi Sunaks’ Conservatives lost two seats but avoided a 3-0 annihilation in the UK by-election after unexpectedly clinging to the seat vacated by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In results announced early this morning, the Tories narrowly retained Johnson’s former seat at Uxbridge and South Ruislip by less than 500 votes. But the ruling party still suffered two crushing defeats, underscoring the serious problems facing Britain’s prime minister ahead of next year’s national elections.

The opposition Labor Party won its biggest by-election victory in the once secure Conservative seat of Selby and Ainsty in Yorkshire. Earlier, the centrist Liberal Democrats demolished a massive Tory majority to win the seat of Somerton and Frome, opening up a dangerous new front for Sunak in the conservative heartland of South West England.

The Sunaks party is trailing Labor by 20 points in opinion polls and is being dogged by high inflation, failing public services and the recent chaos of Prime Ministers Johnson and Liz Truss.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party’s victory in Yorkshire showed how powerful the demand for change was. Labor has been out of power since Gordon Brown was kicked out of Downing Street in 2010.

Want to know the inside of British politics? Subscribe to our Inside Politics Newsletter for the latest breakdown of British politics and politics from FT Prize winner Stephen Bush.

Here’s what else I’m watching today and over the weekend:

Economic data : The UK today releases public sector borrowing and retail sales figures for the past few months, while Russia’s central bank releases its interest rate decision.

Belgian National Day: Businesses and public institutions in Belgium, including in the EU, are closed today.

Spanish elections: The Vox party is set to score victories on Sunday, potentially bringing the hard right into central government for the first time since Spain’s return to democracy.

Results: Report by American Express, Danske Bank, Norsk Hydro, Schlumberger, Skanska and Thales Group. Glencore has its first half production report.

Five other top stories

1. Exclusive: MEP identified as key suspect in Qatargate probe last year has yet to be interviewed by prosecutors, according to leaked documents on the case. The home of Maria Arenas was raided on Wednesday, more than a year after the socialist politician was named by Belgian intelligence services as part of a criminal organization accepting bribes for political favors.

2. Exclusive: A London Regents Park mansion linked to Russian investor Andrey Goncharenko has been sold for 113 million to Indian billionaire Ravi Ruia in an off-market deal that underscores the lingering secrecy around sales of Britain’s most expensive homes. Here’s more about Hanover Lodge’s private sale.

3. Exclusive: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has reached a billion-dollar deal with the World Bank issue credit guarantees on state-guaranteed loans made by the latter’s lending arm. The deal is one of the most high-profile partnerships of the Beijing-backed groups and comes just weeks after it was accused of being infiltrated by the Chinese Communist Party. Read the full story.

4. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1% yesterday in its biggest one-day decline in more than four months as investor disappointment with Netflix and Tesla results challenged the months-long strong rally in the tech sector. To find out more, see our market briefing.

5. A shortage of the latest Nvidia chips has provided start-ups with an opening to challenge the dominance of the world’s most valuable semiconductor company. Growing demand for specialty chips that power artificial intelligence is expected to outpace supply well into next year. Here are the fledgling companies hoping to get a piece of the pie.

More tokens: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company expects revenue to fall 10% this year, as the world’s largest contract chipmaker warns of a worsening semiconductor crisis.

Did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz.

In-depth news

FT Montage/Bloomberg/AFP via Getty Images



Nearly a year and a half after Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine began, less than 300 of the more than 3,350 major foreign companies with assets in Russia have managed to leave. The situation for those who remain has worsened, with a shortage of buyers and a hardening of Kremlin attitudes. It’s like Venezuela, said a businessman from Moscow. They give the best to their friends.

also read and watched…

Card of the day

British consumer confidence fell in July as rising borrowing costs and high prices hit people’s morale, according to data that recorded the biggest drop in sentiment in more than a year.

Take a break from the news

Some moviegoers are planning Barbenheimer doubles this weekend to watch Greta Gerwigs Barbie and Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer. But don’t miss these other movies, including They cloned Tyronea wacky comic sci-fi starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and a star-stealing Teyonah Parris.

Left to right: Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris and John Boyega in They Cloned Tyrone Parrish Lewis/Netflix



Additional contributions by Benjamin Wilhelm and David Hindley

<>