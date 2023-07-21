Prime Minister Modi approaches Sonia Gandhi in parliament and asks about her health | Latest India News





On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approached Sonia Gandhi in parliament and asked about her health as MPs gathered for the first day of the monsoon session amid the burning issue of the Manipur situation. Sonia Gandhi said she was fine. The courteous exchange came as the opposition stepped up its attack on the BJP government after a video of two Kuki women parading naked went viral. The session is also the first opportunity for the united opposition to test the strength of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). Prime Minister Modi asked Sonia Gandhi about her health in parliament on Thursday, the first day of the monsoon session. Amid the opposition’s demand to break the silence on the issue of violence in Manipur, Prime Minister Modi on Thursday commented on the viral video of two Kuki women parading naked. In his assurance of action and condemnation of what happened, he made a point of mentioning the situation in Rajasthan and other Congress ruled states where incidents of crimes against women have taken place recently. Congress said his speech was too late and too little and was full of mockery in Congress. Ahead of the session, Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge said Prime Minister Modi had time to attend the NDA meeting but could not travel to Manipur. India will never forget its silence, Kharge said. The political brawl escalated after the formation of INDIA and sparked by the Manipur viral video did not disturb Prime Minister Modi’s courtesy to Sonia Gandhi. The Congress leader was last seen wearing an oxygen mask inside a plane – in a photo shared by Rahul Gandhi. “Ma, the embodiment of grace under pressure,” wrote Rahul Gandhi. The photo was taken when their plane made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport from Bangalore – after attending the united opposition meeting.

