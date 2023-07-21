Donald Trump could be undone by ‘surprise status’ amid Jack Smith accusations





Donald Trump could be charged with violating people’s civil rights in connection with the alleged incitement of the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, legal experts have suggested.

The former president said Tuesday he received a targeted letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office advising him that he is under federal investigation into the events leading up to the Capitol riot and attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, a sign the 2024 Republican primary frontrunner faces another indictment.

The precise details of the apparent charges Trump faces are unclear. Several news outlets, including the Associated Press, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, reported that Trump could be charged with various offenses related to conspiracy to defraud the United States, violation of rights and tampering with a witness, victim or informant.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to Smith’s investigation and accused it of “election interference.” Newsweek contacted Trump’s office by email for comment.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 15, 2023. Trump could face federal charges under Section 241 of Title 18 of the U.S. Code, legal experts say. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP/Getty Images

The Guardian reported that the violation of the charge of rights amounted to a previously reckless violation of Section 241 of Title 18 of the US Code. The legislation states that it is illegal for anyone to conspire to “injure, threaten or intimidate any person” while exercising any right or privilege guaranteed by the Constitution or the laws of the United States.

The law was introduced following the Civil War to protect black voters from white supremacist groups such as the Ku Klux Klan and is commonly used in hate crime prosecutions.

It remains unclear how the law can be enforced against Trump by federal prosecutors if reports that the former president will be charged under Section 241 are accurate.

In a series of tweets, former Assistant Deputy Attorney General Harry Litman and former Defense Department special counsel Ryan Goodman suggested the law could be used by prosecutors to charge Trump in connection with the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol.

The report that the 3rd law that Trump will be accused by Jack Smith of violating is 18 USC 241 has understandably sparked a lot of guesswork and speculation. The short answer is that we will find out soon. In the meantime, however, the rough consensus seems to be around a

— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) July 20, 2023

“The report that the 3rd law that Trump will be accused by Jack Smith of violating is 18 USC §241 has understandably sparked a lot of guesswork and speculation,” Litman tweeted.

“The short answer is that we will soon find out. In the meantime, however, the rough consensus seems to be around a theory of disenfranchisement/encroachment of 88 million Americans or at least citizens of the 7 states with bogus voters. For several reasons, I am less convinced than many of my colleagues of this theory.”

Litman suggested that any federal charges related to the national fake voter scheme will be cited in another section of US law dealing with conspiracy to defraud the United States. Litman added that it was a “surprise” that prosecutors hoped to charge Trump under U.S. Code Title 18 Section 241, rather than 2383, which covers insurrection and rebellion.

“This makes it more likely that the §241 conduct will center on the Jan. 6 melee which to date has been accused of insurgencies on the ground,” Litman added, while suggesting that the charge’s justification would be that Trump obstructed “members of Congress from doing their job” in certifying the 2020 election results by inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol.

2. The idea here is that surprise 18 USC 241 may be the one that captures Trump’s use of violence.

It depends on what evidence Jack Smith has gathered.

Otherwise, the simplest application of 241 is the conspiracy to throw peoples votes away.

— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) July 20, 2023

In response to Litman’s messages, Goodman said he “felt along the same lines” as to how Section 241 could be applied to Trump.

“It would also be consistent with 241’s historical application to the use of violence in disenfranchisement. It could explain Smith’s interest in threats of violence against election officials, which culminates in the use of violent mobs on January 6,” Goodman wrote.

“The idea here is that the surprise law – 18 USC 241 – might be the one that captures Trump’s use of violence. It depends on what evidence Jack Smith has gathered. Otherwise, the simplest application of 241 is the conspiracy to throw out people’s votes.”

In a statement describing the apparent target letter he received, Trump described the news as “horrifying” and claimed it was an attempt by President Joe Biden to remove “his number one political opponent” from the 2024 election campaign.

“This witch hunt is about election interference and the complete and utter political weaponization of law enforcement,” Trump said. “This is a very sad and dark time for our nation.”

