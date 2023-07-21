Politics
Henry Kissinger is received as an “old friend” by Xi Jinping in China
Renowned geopolitical strategist Henry Kissinger, on an unofficial visit, arrives in the Asian giant after Beijing recently officially received three US government officials. Given his past experience with the Chinese government, the meeting has a symbolic connotation. The former secretary of state met with President XI Jinping and other senior Communist government officials. The White House does not agree with these meetings.
More than 50 years have passed since one of the most memorable chapters in global diplomacy in modern history: the opening of relations between the United States and Communist China by Mao Zedong. The architect of this policy was Henry Kissinger, then national security adviser to US President Richard Nixon (1969-1974).
Today, at 100, the also former secretary of state has returned to the Asian giant amid a complex backdrop in relations between Beijing and Washington. The visit by the 100-year-old politician is unofficial and the full exchange of information is unknown.
His visit comes after representations from three senior Biden administration officials: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and U.S. Presidential Special Climate Envoy John Kerry.
This Thursday, Kissinger held the most important meeting of his stay when he met Xi Jinping, Chinese President and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China. According to a statement released by the Asian country’s foreign ministry, Xi told the visitor that China and the United States are once again at a crossroads, and both sides must make new decisions..
The president also said that by looking to the future, China and the United States can achieve success and prosperity together..
The meeting is read as an effort to bring Washington and Beijing closer together. It took place at the very site where Kissinger first met, in secret, with Chinese leaders in the 1970s to strengthen diplomatic relations between their nations.
In this sense, the Asian head of state recalled that Kissinger made more than a hundred trips to China, but that this one was of particular importance. The Chinese people never forget their old friends, and China-US relations will always be linked to the name of Henry Kissinger.underlined the also head of the Central Military Commission of his country.
For his part, Kissinger highlighted a key issue for the Chinese: Taiwan. In the current circumstances, it is imperative to maintain the principles established by the Communication from Shanghaiappreciate the utmost importance that China attaches to the one-China principle and move the relationship forward in a positive direction.
Former secretary of state’s remarks are balm for Xi over disputes China has had with US over Taiwan sovereignty.
Beijing still does not condone former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan or the Taiwanese president’s activities with current House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Although China draws a red line with its one-China policy to maintain good diplomatic relations with any country, the United States continues to apply its concept of strategic ambiguity more forcefully at this historic juncture, in which, although it recognizes that there is only one China, it maintains excellent relations with Taiwan.
Meetings with senior leaders
Kissinger also spoke with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu. He pleaded for misunderstandings to be eliminated, so that they can coexist peacefully and avoid confrontation. Aspects necessary to preserve peace between the two powers, key to safeguarding stability and world prosperity.
History and facts have repeatedly shown that neither the United States nor China can afford to treat each other as adversaries.condemned the experienced author of important political works such as Diplomacy.
Communist Party foreign relations chairman and former Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi also had a moment of exchange with Kissinger and used stronger words during the meeting. According to Yi, it is impossible to transform, contain or encircle China.
White House reaction
“It is unfortunate that a private citizen can meet with the Minister of Defense (…) and that the United States cannot,” said White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby.
“That’s something we want to understand. That’s why we keep trying to reopen military lines of communication, because when they’re not open and you have a moment like this where tensions are high, miscalculations as well, then the risk goes up,” Kirby said.
The official also stressed that members of the administration “hope to hear from the secretarykisswhen I return, I will listen to what I heard, what I learned and what I saw”. According to the Reuters agency, President Joe Biden wants to meetXiIn the coming months.
With Reuters, EFE and AP
