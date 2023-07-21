Netanyahu to meet Erdogan in Turkey next week, the first for an Israeli prime minister in 15 years





ISTANBUL, Turkey Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Turkey on July 28 for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the offices of the two leaders said Thursday. Netanyahu will be received a few days after Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, expected on July 25, the Turkish presidency said. "President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will welcome the Palestinians [Authority] President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Turkey during the same week," the presidency said in a statement. The leaders will discuss "Turkey-Palestine relations and the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as other current international issues", he added. Netanyahu's office confirmed the visit, the first by an Israeli prime minister since Ehud Olmert in 2008.

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms Last year, President Isaac Herzog met Erdogan in Turkey, and then-Prime Minister Yair Lapid met Erdogan in New York in the fall. Prime Minister Yair Lapid, left, meets with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York, September 20, 2022. (Avi Ohayon/GPO) Turkey’s diplomatic push comes at a time when the Israeli-Palestinian peace process has stalled amid the worst violence in years in the West Bank. In April, clashes erupted inside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, where Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside the holy site. Erdogan said Israel had crossed a “red line”. But after several years of tension between the two countries, relations between Turkey and Israel have improved over the past year, with several high-level visits, including that of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Relations were strained in 2010 after an Israeli commando raid on the Gaza-bound Mavi Marmara ship, part of an anti-blockade flotilla, that killed 10 Turkish militants who attacked IDF soldiers aboard the ship. Ties then saw a moderate improvement, but the two countries withdrew their ambassadors in 2018 after Erdogan brought charges of state terrorism and genocide against Israel when dozens of Palestinians were killed in Gaza riots on May 14 that year, the day then-US President Donald Trump controversially moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

