Trump is more likely to win in 2024 than steal the election





It is now widely believed that former President Donald Trump will likely be the Republican nominee for president in 2024. With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailing in the latest polls, Trump has little competition among a primary electorate that continues to be enamored with him.

But mainstream wisdom also suggests that Trump has no chance against President Joe Biden in the general election, with some Democrats eager for the opportunity to face him again. Many political analysts are rather obsessed with the possibility of Trump stealing the election rather than winning it outright.

It is a mistake. New data confirms that Republicans are increasing their turnout advantage. If Donald Trump is their candidate, he will be much more competitive than many realize. After all, his flaws and accusations have done little to repel Republicans.

Of course, concerns about Trump’s attempt to steal an election are not without merit. Although Biden secured a clear Electoral College majority in 2020, Trump refused to back down and instead urged his supporters to stop the theft message that culminated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Since then, observers have feared that loopholes and election administration shortcomings will leave future elections vulnerable to attempts to cancel them. Progressives have raised millions of dollars to oppose Republican candidates who believe the presidency has been stolen from Trump, while pundits from across the political spectrum have written article after article about how Trump and his cronies could steal the election in 2024.

In the run-up to last year’s midterm elections, the media highlighted the role Holocaust deniers if they win could play in the certification process in 2024 and raised concerns about how Trump and his allies could exploit loopholes in the Voter Count Act of 1876 to steal the election from its rightful winner.

For many on the political left, the idea that Trump cannot win has persisted since the shock days in 2016, when they convinced themselves that only Russian interference could explain Hillary Clinton’s defeat. Exaggerated and discredited narratives dominated the news cycles. Today, that mindset translates into lingering concerns that Russia or China will hand over the 2024 election to Republicans.

More recently, commentators have written about how the Supreme Court case of Moore v. Harper was a bombshell that could upend or transform the 2024 election. Yet with that case now decided and the so-called Independent State Legislature theory put to bed, some pundits continue to speculate how the case might hang in the election next year.

But those fears miss the forest for the trees: the uncomfortable reality is that Trump may not feel the need to try to steal the next election because he may have already won.

First consider that more than 62 million Americans voted for Donald Trump in 2016, and more than 74 million did so in 2020. While some might rethink their choice this time around, many won’t hesitate to vote for him again. The polls show his electoral strength.

For now, the FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics averages show that Trump has widened his lead over DeSantis since early April. Betting markets are echoing polls and currently give Trump a 2-1 chance to be the nominee over DeSantis.

This momentum is not only in the primary. The Real Clear polling average shows Trump leading Biden by 0.6 percentage points, more than a point and a half better than DeSantis. While this difference is well within the margin of error, a closer look reveals that Trump’s competitiveness may be more marked than this leading line. In a recent Morning Consult poll, Trump grabbed headlines for passing Biden for the first time. The poll shows him with a three-point lead over Biden, 44-41%; DeSantis trails the president by two points, for comparison.

Other polls show similar results. Trump is not only competitive against Biden; He’s probably the most competitive Republican on the court, a point that has always held, even when it looked like DeSantis had all the momentum. And if the Democratic nominee in 2024 was somehow Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump would become the clear frontrunner.

…the uncomfortable reality is that Trump may not feel the need to try to steal the next election because he may have already won.

Of course, a lot can change in the 16 months until next year’s election. Sixteen months ago, Russia invaded Ukraine, an event few saw coming. Sixteen months ago, inflation was still at 8.5%, compared to 3% today. And sixteen months ago, the Supreme Court had yet to issue the Dobbs decision, a ruling widely credited with impacting last November’s election in a way that was mostly unfavorable to Republicans. Of course, not too long ago, DeSantis seemed to have all the momentum.

What does this current situation say about the state of the American electorate? On the one hand, it suggests that many Americans may ultimately not care whether someone, Trump or otherwise, is trying to steal an election by pressuring state and local officials to nullify the results. The 2024 election is more likely to hinge on traditional issues like inflation and the state of the economy than the 2020 stimulus or the scandal surrounding Jan. 6 and Trump’s attempts to void the election.

The history of presidential elections is made up of example after example of unexpected events occurring as election day approaches. Those who assume Republicans can’t win another national election because of demographics or Trump’s toxicity ignore this story at their peril.

Pennsylvania, the state most likely to determine the outcome of the next presidential election, would not be a draw if that were true.

After the 2022 midterm elections, in which election deniers have consistently lost, Trump has much less practical ability to pressure key officials in the event of a defeat. Those looking to stop him in 2024 would do well to focus on winning a traditional campaign, even if it doesn’t look like it.

Americans, worried about the state of the economy or otherwise unhappy with progressive views on burning social issues, could very well decide to pull the lever for the candidate who has primarily overseen a strong economy and also tried to steal the election. If Democrats don’t seize that opportunity and focus on outright victory, they may be the ones struggling to come to terms with the outcome of an election.

Jonathan Bydlak is the director of the governance program at the R Street Institute, a centre-right think tank.

