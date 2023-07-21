Archi Indonesia subsidiary lodges complaint with President Joko Widodo

Complaint letter sent to President Joko Widodo. Photo: St.

Manado, BeritaManado.com Indria Woki Ngantung complained about the losses suffered to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

The problem is that Indria Woki Ngantung owns the land which is now owned by PT Meares Soputan Mining (PT MSM) and PT Tambang Tondano Nusajaya (TTN) for company operations.

However, according to information received by the media, the two subsidiaries of PT Archi Indonesia Tbk are suspected of not having carried out compensation or land acquisition for the landowner, namely Indria.

Indria Ngantung’s lawyer Nicolas Besi explained that his client owns six plots of land with an area of ​​305,950 square meters in Pinasungkulan village, Ranowulu district, Bitung city, and now all of them are located in the contract work areas of PT MSM and PT TTN.

According to Nicolas Besi, the problem started on April 27, 2018, when landowner Indria Ngantung gave power to Rafiuddin Djamir, for the process of buying and selling land.

The authorization was made before a notary in Bitung, Yance Adolf Victor.

Rafiuddin Djamir, who received power, is now the chairman and director of PT Manado Karya Anugerah.

Then, Nicolas continued, on May 3, 2018, Rafiuddin Djamir sold the six plots of land to PT Karya Kreasi Mulia (KKM) on the basis of six deeds of sale and purchase worth Rp 6,010,000,000 before PPATS Ranowulu district.

For information, PT KKM is also a support company for PT Archi Indonesia Tbk.

The buying and selling process has already taken place and our client has authorized Rafiuddin Djamir to do so, Nicolas told BeritaManado.com, Friday (7/21/2023).

However, continues Nicolas, the money from the sale of the land was not given by Rafiuddin Djamir to Indria Ngantung who is also the owner of the land, since the existence of the AJB on May 3, 2018.

Thus, continued Nicolas, his party filed a civil complaint in the district court of Bitung (PN).

In short, knowing that the legal process did not touch the substance of the case, Nicolas lodged a complaint and seized the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) who has jurisdiction to issue permits in the mining sector.

Another troubling thing, Nicolas said, is that when he did the AJB on May 3, 2018, he felt it was just an act of formality.

Because, as was customary before the signing of the AJB, the documents that must be on hand for PPATS are the tax payments (PPH and BPHTB) and proofs (PT KKM) as a buyer to the seller Indria Ngantung (agent) represented by Rafiuddin Djamir (beneficiary of a lawyer).

But in reality, it does not exist.

This may be the first time this has happened in Indonesia at PPATS in Ranowulu district, Bitung city, he pointed out.

Nicolas pointed out that since the land compensation was never paid, in accordance with the law number 3 of 2020 amending the law number 4 of 2009 relating to mining and coal, in particular article 137 A number 1, his party handed him over to the central government as the owner of the authority to carry out the settlement.

In particular with the non-respect of the two employment contracts in the management of mining affairs in North Minahasa and Bitung City.

Regarding these various issues, we call on the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to review or revoke the agreements on PT MSM and PT TTN labor contracts in the North Sulawesi region, he said.

