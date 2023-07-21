Boris Johnson hails ‘fantastic news’ after Tories take triple by-election defeat | Politics | News





Boris Johnson said the Tories’ surprise victory in his former Greater London seat was proof the Tories could win in London and across the country. Steve Tuckwell clung to the seat despite Labor only needing a mere 7-point swing to take him. Labor will now come under renewed pressure to force Sadiq Khan not to extend the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone, after losing despite being ordered by the Mayor of London not to visit the constituency during the election campaign. Mr Johnson added that this was fantastic news. Well done Steve Tuckwell and the amazing Conservative board and association members.

It shows the Conservatives can win in London and across the country. Mr Johnson resigned his seat ahead of a report from the Kangaroo Court Privileges Committee, which was to suspend him from the House of Commons for 90 days after he allegedly lied to the House about No 10 parties. The Tories won with a majority of 495, compared to Mr Johnson’s 7,000 in 2019. Labor rose 6%, but only recorded a swing of 6.7, less than the 7.5 needed to take the seat. Elections expert Professor Sir John Curtice said such a nationwide swing would not give Labor a majority and would likely result in a hung parliament.

Responding to the humiliating defeat, a Labor spokesman said: It was always going to be an uphill battle in a seat that has never had a Labor MP and we didn’t even win in 1997. They claimed that because the Tories have brought down the economy and hit workers hard, voters are more concerned about the expansion of the ULEZ. Speaking after his victory, new MP for Uxbridge Steve Tuckwell said the message was clear.

Sadiq Khan lost Labor this election, and we know it was his damaging and costly ULEZ politics that lost them this election. It is with humility and pride that I was elected Member of Parliament for the region where I was born, where I grew up and where I raised a family, and representing my country is a huge honor. Pundits expected Labor to win big here, but our community pulled together and I am grateful to them and the hundreds of activists who came out to deliver this message. Keir Starmer and his mayor, Sadiq Khan, need to sit down and listen to the people of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1793517/Boris-Johnson-by-election-Uxbridge-Tories The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos