Xi greets his old friend Kissinger during a meeting in Beijing





Chinese President Xi Jinping () yesterday hailed former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger as an old friend when they met in Beijing. Kissingers’ visit to China this week saw him call for a rapprochement between Washington and Beijing, which remain at loggerheads on a range of issues, from human rights to trade and national security. The 100-year-old diplomat played a pivotal role in building ties between the United States and communist China in the 1970s and has maintained close contact with the country’s leaders over the years. Photo: AFP The Chinese people value friendship, and we will never forget our old friend and your historic contribution to promoting the development of China-U.S. relations and strengthening the friendship between the Chinese and American people, Xi said, according to state media. It has not only benefited both countries, but also changed the world, Xi added. The world is currently experiencing changes unprecedented in a century, and the international order is undergoing enormous changes, he said. China and the United States are once again at a crossroads, and the two sides have to make a choice again, he added. Kissinger, in response, thanked Xi for hosting him at Diaoyutai State Guest Houses Building No. 5, where he met then- Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai () in 1971. Relations between our two countries will be at the heart of world peace and the progress of our societies, the former diplomat said. Kissinger secretly flew to Beijing in 1971 on a mission to establish relations with communist China. The trip set the stage for a historic visit by then US President Richard Nixon, who sought both to shake off the Cold War and seek help to end the Vietnam War. Washington’s overtures to an isolated Beijing have helped make China a manufacturing powerhouse and the world’s second-largest economy. Since leaving office, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kissinger has made his fortune advising companies on China and has warned against a hawkish turn in US policy. His trip this week also coincided with a trip by US climate envoy John Kerry, and follows recent visits by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Since 1971, Dr. Kissinger has visited China more than 100 times, China Central Television reported. State news agency Xinhua reported that he told Chinese National Defense Minister Li Shangfu () on Tuesday that in today’s world, challenges and opportunities coexist, and the United States and China should eliminate misunderstandings, coexist peacefully and avoid confrontation. Kissinger also met on Wednesday with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi (), who hailed Kissinger’s historic contributions to the ice-breaking development of China-US relations.

