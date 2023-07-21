Xi Jinping meets Kissinger to implicitly attack Joe Biden’s politics





Update Thursday July 20, 2023 –

19:21 The centenarian is considered the architect of the normalization of relations between the United States and China, more than 40 years ago Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger meets with Chinese President XI Jinping on July 20, 2023. AFP

geopolitics US puts economy at the forefront of its challenge to China Chinese President, Xi JinpingHe did not have time to meet with the former secretary of state and current presidential special envoy for climate change, who visited China this week. A month and a half ago, Beijing’s new defense minister, Li Shanfu, I declined to have a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, although the two coincided at the same summit in Singapore. But today, Xi and Li hosted a reception in honor of an American who has held no public office for 47 years: Henry Kissinger. Has his just turned 100Kissinger is in Beijing for a trip whose preparation has been carried out with extreme discretion and which Xi has managed to convert into a way to counterattack the “quasi-Cold War” policy the US has launched against China. Xi and Kissinger met in the same building where the then US national security adviser met secretly with Zhou Enlai, who served as prime minister for nearly a quarter of a century under Mao Zedong, to explore ways in which the two countries, hitherto sworn enemies, could restore relations and work together. It was the highlight of the call “ping pong diplomacy”because it had begun with discreet visits by Chinese and American sports teams, which ended up giving rise, eight years later, to the recognition of communist China by the United States, to the detriment of Taiwan. The event, according to US media, was a exaltation of nostalgia typical of Hollywood. As nostalgic piano music played, images of the encounter between Zhou and Kissinger were projected into a room decorated with a display of the symbols which, in Chinese culture, mean peace and joy. Xi said “we will never forget our old friend“, and praised” the splendid strategic vision of the former national security adviser and former secretary of state. Kissinger has always been a proponent of “realism” in international relations, a theory that spreads to consider countries independent entities which maximize their profits and whose sole guide is reason of state, not ideology or values. For this reason, his philosophy fell into oblivion as soon as President Gerald Ford lost the 1976 election and, with the exception of Donald Trump’s four years, he never again had influence in Washington, either with Republican or Democratic presidents. He fits perfectly into today’s China, something enhanced by his understanding of Vladimir Putin’s position on the invasion of Ukraine. In fact, a day before the Beijing meeting, China’s Ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, again insisted before the Aspen Institute Security Forum that his country “defends the territorial integrity of Ukraine but in exchange for recognition of Russia’s legitimate security concerns. Xi’s remarks came just as a real discussion was taking place. military maneuver competition with large-scale nuclear-capable systems in the Pacific Ocean between the United States – supported by South Korea -, North Korea, Russia and China. According to the criteria of The trust project Know more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elmundo.es/internacional/2023/07/20/64b93faae9cf4a5a048b4596.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos