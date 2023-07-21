Politics
In the UK, difficult and potentially ominous by-elections for the Conservatives
The British Conservatives kept the seat of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, July 21, but largely lost another in difficult and potentially ominous by-elections before the legislative elections in 2024 while a last chair is still at stake.
The polling stations closed at 10 p.m. (11 p.m. in France) and the results were revealed on Friday morning. They will set the tone for the upcoming election year, with the majority at their lowest in the polls after thirteen years in power, and for Labour, well placed to enter Downing Street in 2024.
Of the three seats of deputies renewed in conservative strongholds, the latter kept that of former prime minister Boris Johnson for the constituencies of Uxbridge and South Ruislip (west of London). According to the surprising result, Steve Tuckwell narrowly won against Labor by 13,965 votes against 13,470. Labor was nevertheless well placed despite the unpopular extension of the tax on polluting vehicles, decided by the town hall of his camp.
Boris Johnson had resigned from Parliament with a bang due to the aftermath of Partygate, the Downing Street party scandal during the pandemic.
By contrast, the Tories largely lost the seat of Somerton and Frome in south-west England. The incumbent, David Warburton, who was accused of consuming cocane, was replaced by the Liberal Democrat Sarah Dyke, in favor of 21,187 votes against 10,179, while the Tories had a majority of 19,000 votes before the election.
tough battle
Labor also won Selby and Ainsty in Yorkshire (north England), where Tory MP Nigel Adams slammed the door into the crowd of Boris Johnson, of whom he is an ally.
Before Tory MPs on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the 2024 legislative elections were going to be a tough battle and he called his troops together, reported one of the elected officials present at the meeting, Jonathan Gullis.
The 43-year-old Prime Minister, who entered Downing Street in October 2022 after the forced departures of Boris Johnson, carried away by scandals, and Liz Truss, dislodged in less than two months, however saw a scathing zero out of three.
However, even if the former investment banker seemed to bring a semblance of stability and professionalism to his arrival, his confidence rating fell to an all-time low this week, with 65% of Britons having an unfavorable opinion of him, according to the YouGov institute.
The World App
The Morning of the World
Every morning, find our selection of 20 articles not to be missed
Download the app
The high inflation observed for a year, despite a slowdown to 7.9% in June, has weighed on purchasing power, and Thursday’s elections coincided with strikes by railway workers and doctors in hospitals.
Redesign in sight
At the same time, Rishi Sunak praised the action of his government, congratulating himself that four laws majors received royal assent on Thursday, in particular the controversial texts on illegal immigration and the establishment of minimum service in the event of a strike. When it comes to improving people’s lives, I’m focused on action, not words.he said in a statement.
Reinforcing the idea of a defeat announced in the legislative elections next year, the popular defense minister, Ben Wallace, announced last week that he would not stand again, like around fifty other deputies.
He will also leave the government at the next reshuffle, expected in September. Unless Rishi Sunak renews his team this week to regain the initiative.
Opposite, Labour, well ahead in the polls, is preparing for power, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, who has refocused his training after the period of the very left Jeremy Corbyn.
Having become a cantor of budgetary responsibility, he nevertheless drew the wrath of some of his troops this week by opposing better social assistance for large families. Perceived as not very charismatic, he is judged unfavorably by the majority of the British.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/international/article/2023/07/21/royaume-uni-dans-la-douleur-le-gouvernement-conservateur-garde-le-siege-de-boris-johnson_6182829_3210.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi | Your articulation is more shameful than your silence: Congress criticizes PM Modi for his reaction on Manipur
- In the UK, difficult and potentially ominous by-elections for the Conservatives
- Remarks by President Joko Widodo during the inauguration of the Bengkulu-Taba Penanjung Toll Road
- No word from North Korea on US soldier who crossed military border
- Luxury IMAX cinema with dinner opens in Inglewood’s Hollywood Park, among the first in the world
- Top Denim Fashion Trends at Bluezone – Sourcing Journal
- Apple says no FaceTime and iMessage in UK if proposals become law – BBC News
- Xi Jinping meets Kissinger to implicitly attack Joe Biden’s politics
- Kerala State Film Awards: Mammootty Receives Best Actor, Actress Vincy Aloshious
- Michigan Football Recruiting: Gatlin Bair Commitment Update
- Alia Bhatt Investment: Bollywood features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif among celebrity investors betting big on startups
- Find out how sick your patient really is with Factory Entertainment’s recently announced “Star Trek” medical tricorder replica — Daily Star Trek News