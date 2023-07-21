Narendra Modi | Your articulation is more shameful than your silence: Congress criticizes PM Modi for his reaction on Manipur

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally spoke out on Manipur on Thursday, it was called more disgraceful than his silence because of the attempt to camouflage his failure as a systemic failure of states to deal more effectively with public order issues.

Instead of expressing remorse at the barbarity of parading two naked women in Manipur, the Prime Minister has been cunning in portraying the breakdown of constitutional order in Manipur as a routine criminal incident, bludgeoning it with events in Congress-run states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and ordering top ministers to be more cautious.

The Congress questioned Modis’ sincerity pointing out that he spent barely 36 seconds on Manipur in his usual pre-session speech to the media and that the content was infected with cheap politics. Congress leaders flatly rejected his insinuations, pointing out that the governments of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had acted quickly in recent cases of crimes against women.

Modi, who said he was filled with pain and anger, gleefully started by commenting seizures (rainy season), future bills and young people’s fascination with the digital world. He lingered on these issues for eight minutes before spending 36 seconds on Manipur.

Your articulation is more shameful than your silence, Congresswoman Supriya Shrinate said, saying: Aap ek kayar aur nirlazz Pradhan Mantri hain (You are a cowardly and shameless Prime Minister).

Referring to the Prime Minister who chose to indulge in petty politicking instead of offering unequivocal condemnation of the attack on the two women, Congress Media Department Chief Pawan Khera said, India needs a Prime Minister with a heart.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh confirmed on Thursday that hundreds of similar incidents had occurred in the state over the past two months, underscoring the enormity of prime ministers’ apathy. Modi not only ignored countless requests from Congress to appeal for peace, he even refused to meet a delegation from Manipur who were waiting in Delhi until he flew to the United States. Even after returning to India, Modi launched election campaigns for 2024 and gave sermons on every subject except Manipur.

Congress leaders argued that a timely intervention by the prime minister would have helped stop the crisis in Manipur.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said: Humanity is dead in Manipur. The Modi government and the BJP have transformed democracy and the rule of law into mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state. Modiji, India will never forgive your silence. If there remains a conscience or an iota of shame in your government, then you should speak out about Manipur in Parliament and tell the nation what happened, without blaming others for your double incompetence both in the Center and in the State. You have abdicated your constitutional responsibility.

Kharge then demanded a full-fledged debate in both houses of parliament on Manipur.

Congress Chief of Communications Jairam Ramesh said: After more than 1,800 hours of incomprehensible and unforgivable silence, the Prime Minister finally spoke on Manipur for a total sum of 30 seconds. After which, the Prime Minister tried to distract from the colossal failures of governance and humanitarian tragedy in Manipur by equating them with crimes against women in other states, especially those ruled by the opposition, while ignoring the atrocities committed against women in states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Ramesh added: First, he completely ignored the issue of the ongoing ethnic conflict. He made no appeal for peace, nor demanded the resignation of Manipur’s chief minister. Although he commented on this one video that surfaced, it is just one example of the hundreds of incidents of barbaric violence in Manipur state. Second, the Prime Minister has attempted to equate the systemic and ongoing violence in Manipur with cases of crimes against women in other states. The perpetrators of these crimes were arrested in states governed by Congress within 24 hours.

The Mahila Congress and the Youth Congress organized protests against crimes against women in Manipur. Mahila Congress leader Netta DSouza said the country’s women were ashamed that Modi was prime minister.