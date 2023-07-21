Netanyahu to meet Erdogan in Türkiye next week







RUSHALAYIM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo) Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is due to undertake a state visit to Turkey at the end of the month, during which he will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This visit marks a significant development in relations between the two countries, which have been strained for more than a decade. Tension between Israel and Turkey escalated in 2010 when Ankara expelled Israel’s ambassador in response to an Israeli raid on a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza. The incident resulted in the deaths of 10 Turkish citizens and further exacerbated the diplomatic rift between the former allies. The meeting between Netanyahu and Erdogan is to take place next Friday, July 28 in Ankara, the Turkish capital. Turkish officials have confirmed that Erdogan will also host Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas three days before Netanyahu’s arrival. Reports from June said the two leaders held talks about the upcoming meeting, intending to discuss ways to strengthen ties in tourism and business. The move comes after Israel resumed diplomatic relations with Turkey last year. Also, an important topic on the agenda should be the possibility of gas shipments to Turkey. Both Netanyahu and President Yitzchak Herzog congratulated Erdogan on his recent victory in the Turkish presidential election, signaling their commitment to further improving relations between the two nations. Last year, high-level visits contributed to the gradual improvement of bilateral relations, in particular [Pesident] Herzog’s visit to Ankara. The meeting between Netanyahu and Erdogan is seen as an opportunity to continue this positive trajectory and explore areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

