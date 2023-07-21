The FIA ​​summons Imran in person on the 25th





SC summons Imran on July 24 in a lawyer murder case.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE — Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned on Thursday that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan at the investigation stage if he does not cooperate with investigators over the encryption controversy. The FIA ​​summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan on July 25 in Islamabad as part of its ongoing investigation into the release of a confidential diplomatic figure and its continued possession. The minister took to Twitter to say the agency would make final recommendations, based on evidence and in light of the PTI chief’s statement, as to who is accomplice to the crime and against whom criminal charges should be brought. The minister’s remarks came a day after he told a news conference that Khan would face criminal charges under the Official Secrets Act for releasing the “controversial” cipher. A day earlier, Imran Khan’s former principal secretary, Azam Khan, also gave a confessional statement before a magistrate claiming that Khan leaked the secret figure last year to create a false narrative and gain political traction. The cable was authored by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed, at the Foreign Ministry following his meeting with Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu.

Meanwhile, Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said baseless stories about the cipher had damaged Pakistan’s relationship with his friendly country.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said it was unfortunate that the PTI chairman had used encryption for political purposes. He reiterated the government’s determination to investigate the encryption case strictly in accordance with the law. He said the investigation and investigation of the case would be based on merit. The minister said the former justice minister abused encryption on the floor of the House. He said the government had followed the course of the law and an investigation had been opened by the FIA. Referring to former Principal Secretary Azam Khan’s confessional statement against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Thursday that a defendant can be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison for using classified documents for personal gain. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday served notice on Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaaf President Imran Khan at Zaman Park to investigate the encryption. The FIA ​​was investigating a quantified investigation in this regard. President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan was summoned on July 25 to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

The CTW wing of the Federal Investigation Agency served the summons to Imran Khan at his residence in Zaman Park here in Lahore. The FIA ​​team traveled from Islamabad to serve the notice at Zaman Park, the former prime minister’s residence in Lahore. The FIA, through the served summons, ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear in person before the JIT on July 25 at noon.

The FIA ​​notice said an investigation was underway against Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaaf for using encryption for political purposes and the FIA ​​Joint Investigation Team is investigating the matter. According to the notice, the JIT is investigating Imran Khan’s allegations of endangering national security and state interests by releasing a figure during his public rally. The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday summoned the President of Imran Khan Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday July 24 at 10:30 a.m. regarding his petition against a case related to the murder of senior attorney Abdul Razzaq Shar in Quetta. A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi conducted a hearing on the former Prime Minister’s appeal against the Balochistan High Court (BHC) divisional bench order.

A divisional BHC bench comprising Chief Justice Naeem Afghan and Justice Aamir Nawaz Rana on 15-06-23 had rejected the PTI Chief’s request to quash an FIR filed on the complaint of the slain lawyer’s son. In the FIR, Imran Khan was named in relation to Shar’s assassination. Shar was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Alamo Chowk on Airport Road on June 6 this year. According to police, the Supreme Court’s lead attorney suffered 15 gunshot wounds to the body and died instantly. Two days later, the police placed Imran Khan in the case on the complaint of the lawyer’s son. The murdered lawyer, Shar, had filed a constitutional petition against the former prime minister at the BHC, seeking prosecution against the former prime minister under Article 6 (high treason) of the Constitution. At the last hearing on July 4, a two-judge bench consisting of Judge Ijaz ul Ahsan and Judge Ayesha A Malik, Judge Ijaz, refused to grant the stay of the BHC order and referred the case to the Chief Justice for the constitution of a three-member bench.

During the hearing, Judge Afridi said, “To obtain redress, the petitioner must appear in person and go to court.” Barrister Sardar Latif Khosa, representing Imran Khan, said his client could appear before the bench within the hour. However, Judge Afridi asked him to wait for the Balochistan government’s response, adding that it would be enough for the head of the PTI to show up at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Amanullah Kanrani, appearing on behalf of the Complainant, informed that the main issue was the PTI President’s refusal to appear before the Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) to investigate the incident. However, Khosa argued; “We do not accept JIT”. To this, Judge Naqvi asked Khosa to consider “the seriousness of the matter at hand” and said the petitioner should appear before the bench. Judge Afridi further questioned why the head of the PTI had not approached the competent forum to obtain the annulment of the FIR first. Khosa told the court that the issue was first raised at the BHC and only approached the Supreme Court afterwards. Judge Naqvi observed that a copy of the FIR was not attached to the application and noted that a key argument was also missing from the plea. “Your request must indicate that the accusation against the PTI President is baseless,” he said. He also questioned what was the merits of the request when the investigator (IO) did not name the head of the PTI as the accused. Khosa told the bench that the case was filed against his client on terrorism provisions. “The position of the OI, however, is that the head of the PTI is not cooperating with the investigation,” Judge Naqvi observed. The Attorney General of Balochistan clarified that no non-releasable arrest warrant had been issued against the leader of the PTI. Judge Hilali still questions whether the plaintiffs are holding the head of the PTI responsible. Khosa said the deceased lawyer’s widow said the family did not believe he was involved in the murder, adding that Shar’s son-in-law had filed a complaint against the PTI chief. Kanrani informed that he represents the son and not the widow of the deceased.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/21-Jul-2023/cipher-probe-fia-summons-imran-in-person-on-25th The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos