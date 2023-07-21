President Jokowi appreciates the implementation of the “Link and Match” policy between vocational schools and the industrial world





President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo reviewed the learning activities of SMK Negeri 1 Bengkulu, Bengkulu City, Bengkulu Province on Thursday afternoon, July 20, 2023. In his statement after the review, the President expressed his appreciation for the school learning programs that match the needs of the industrial world. There I find that the entry is good, the infrastructure is also very complete, that’s all link and correspondence with industry. I think that’s good, said the president. Link and match itself is one of the policies of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology that has been developed to increase the relevance of SMK with the needs of the industrial world. This policy is based on Presidential Instruction Number 9 of 2016 regarding the revitalization of vocational high schools in the context of improving the quality and competitiveness of Indonesian human resources. Arriving around 4:05 PM WIB, President Jokowi immediately walked into the classroom to further observe the teaching and learning process. Unlike the schools visited earlier, the President mentioned that a number of skills programs studied by SMK Negeri 1 Bengkulu students were related to information technology (IT). There (SMKN 2 Bengkulu Tengah) there is more variety of automobiles, here it is computer related. I can see very well here. There is animation, network, visuals that I find good, said the president in his press release. Even though it has complete facilities and infrastructure, the president said there are still minor gaps that could be filled to improve school learning facilities. The president also said the government would help with this by providing digital laser devices and order carriers. I think that it’s good. We will help you, he said. State Secretary Pratikno, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah and Bengkulu Mayor Helmi Hasan also accompanied the President and Ms Iriana during the review.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/presiden-jokowi-apresiasi-penerapan-kebijakan-link-and-match-antara-smk-dan-dunia-industri/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

