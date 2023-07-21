Tories hold Boris Johnson’s former Uxbridge seat in by-election

Steve Tuckwell at the count of the Uxbridge and Ruislip by-elections (Alamy)

The Tories retained Boris Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and Ruislip with a slim majority in a by-election characterized by debate over the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).

Tory Steve Tuckwell, a former councillor, beat Labor Danny Beales in a narrow victory that will boost Tory hopes ahead of the next general election.

The Conservatives won the seat with 13,965 votes, while Labor won 13,470 votes against a majority of 495, down from 7,210 in the last general election. Although that meant a 6.7 swing from Tory to Labour, it was still enough for the Tories to take the seat. The Liberal Democrats won 526 votes.

“This message from residents of Uxbridge and South Ruislip is clear,” Tuckwell said after the result.

“Sadiq Khan lost Labor this election, and we know it was his damaging and costly ULEZ politics that lost them this election.”

Labor was expected to win the west London seat for the first time in its history, with a poll released ahead of Thursday’s vote putting Keir Starmer’s party in the lead. However, the Conservatives managed to retain him, giving Sunak a boost in his bid to rebuild his party’s popularity ahead of the next general election.

Labour’s shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds admitted the ULEZ had made the contest difficult for the party to win.

“You have a situation where things are very difficult for people at the moment – the mortgages they are paying, the energy bills they have,” he told the BBC.

“And of course when they’re faced with potential additional charges, that’s going to be a tough thing.”

Uxbridge and South Ruislip had elected Tory MPs in every election since its inception in 2010.

The old constituency it essentially replaced, known as Uxbridge, has elected only Conservatives for the last 40 years of its existence.

Retaining the seat, which had been held by Boris Johnson in the last three elections, is symbolic for the Tories who are trying to exorcise the party from the scandal associated with Johnson since he left Downing Street last year. The former prime minister resigned as an MP earlier this year after being found guilty of lying to parliament about his knowledge of parties in Downing Street during lockdown.

As Labor headed into Thursday’s by-election with a wide double-digit lead over the Tories in the polls, Uxbridge and South Ruislip had looked like a relatively straightforward win for the party, with the Tory majority a relatively modest 7,210.

At Selby & Ainsty, which is the second of three by-elections held on Thursday, Labor was able to overthrow a much larger Tory majority of more than 20,000.

However, local opposition to Mayor Sadiq Khan’s plan to extend pollution-control driving charges to outlying areas of the capital has made Uxbridge’s campaign tricky for Labour, with the Tories framing a vote for Tuckwell as a vote against the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).

There is significant local opposition to Mayor Sadiq Khan extending the pollution control daily driving charge to outer London areas, and the Conservative campaign has framed a vote for Tuckwell as a vote against Khan’s plans.

The result could trigger Labor nervousness over whether Starmer is really on track to win a majority at the next general election, which is due to take place sometime in 2024.

