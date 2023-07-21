Politics
Tories hold Boris Johnson’s former Uxbridge seat in by-election
3 minute read
The Tories retained Boris Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and Ruislip with a slim majority in a by-election characterized by debate over the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).
Tory Steve Tuckwell, a former councillor, beat Labor Danny Beales in a narrow victory that will boost Tory hopes ahead of the next general election.
The Conservatives won the seat with 13,965 votes, while Labor won 13,470 votes against a majority of 495, down from 7,210 in the last general election. Although that meant a 6.7 swing from Tory to Labour, it was still enough for the Tories to take the seat. The Liberal Democrats won 526 votes.
“This message from residents of Uxbridge and South Ruislip is clear,” Tuckwell said after the result.
“Sadiq Khan lost Labor this election, and we know it was his damaging and costly ULEZ politics that lost them this election.”
Labor was expected to win the west London seat for the first time in its history, with a poll released ahead of Thursday’s vote putting Keir Starmer’s party in the lead. However, the Conservatives managed to retain him, giving Sunak a boost in his bid to rebuild his party’s popularity ahead of the next general election.
Labour’s shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds admitted the ULEZ had made the contest difficult for the party to win.
“You have a situation where things are very difficult for people at the moment – the mortgages they are paying, the energy bills they have,” he told the BBC.
“And of course when they’re faced with potential additional charges, that’s going to be a tough thing.”
Uxbridge and South Ruislip had elected Tory MPs in every election since its inception in 2010.
The old constituency it essentially replaced, known as Uxbridge, has elected only Conservatives for the last 40 years of its existence.
Retaining the seat, which had been held by Boris Johnson in the last three elections, is symbolic for the Tories who are trying to exorcise the party from the scandal associated with Johnson since he left Downing Street last year. The former prime minister resigned as an MP earlier this year after being found guilty of lying to parliament about his knowledge of parties in Downing Street during lockdown.
As Labor headed into Thursday’s by-election with a wide double-digit lead over the Tories in the polls, Uxbridge and South Ruislip had looked like a relatively straightforward win for the party, with the Tory majority a relatively modest 7,210.
At Selby & Ainsty, which is the second of three by-elections held on Thursday, Labor was able to overthrow a much larger Tory majority of more than 20,000.
However, local opposition to Mayor Sadiq Khan’s plan to extend pollution-control driving charges to outlying areas of the capital has made Uxbridge’s campaign tricky for Labour, with the Tories framing a vote for Tuckwell as a vote against the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).
There is significant local opposition to Mayor Sadiq Khan extending the pollution control daily driving charge to outer London areas, and the Conservative campaign has framed a vote for Tuckwell as a vote against Khan’s plans.
The result could trigger Labor nervousness over whether Starmer is really on track to win a majority at the next general election, which is due to take place sometime in 2024.
PoliticsHome Newsletters
PoliticsHome provides the most comprehensive coverage of UK politics anywhere on the web, offering high quality original reporting and analysis: Subscribe
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politicshome.com/news/article/uxbridge-and-west-ruislip-by-election-result
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Outrage in India over video of two women parading naked – BBC News
- Reviews | Building a legal wall around Donald Trump
- Tories hold Boris Johnson’s former Uxbridge seat in by-election
- President Jokowi appreciates the implementation of the “Link and Match” policy between vocational schools and the industrial world
- Netizens applaud Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor’s strong performance, call her ‘a gem of Bollywood’
- The FIA summons Imran in person on the 25th
- North Korea launches nuclear threat on US submarine in South Korea
- Paris Hilton enjoys married life with Carter Reum | Entertainment
- Bride leaves wedding party’s sister-in-law after sharing ‘ugly crying’ photo
- Three earthquakes were felt in Jaipur in half an hour
- Xi Jinping snubs Kerry and welcomes Kissinger
- After France, UPI reaches Sri Lanka! PM Modi says move will increase ‘fintech connectivity’