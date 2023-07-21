Reviews | Building a legal wall around Donald Trump





The American legal system is on the cusp of a remarkable historic achievement. In real time and under immense pressure, he responded to an American insurrection in a way that both does justice to the participants and sets a series of legal precedents that will serve as lasting deterrents to future rebellion. At a time when so many American institutions have failed, the success of our legal institutions in responding to a grave crisis should be a source of real hope.

I am writing this newsletter days after Michigan’s Attorney General announced the prosecution of 16 Republicans for falsely representing themselves as eligible voters to vote in the Electoral College for Donald Trump after the 2020 election. This news came the same day the former president announced on Truth Social that he had received a so-called target letter from Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Trump’s efforts to void the election. The target letter signals that the grand jury investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol is likely to indict Trump, perhaps any day now.

On Monday, a day before this wave of news, the Georgia Supreme Court dismissed a desperate attempt by Trump to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting Trump and quash a special grand jury report into 2020 election misconduct. Trump’s team filed its petition on July 13. The court dismissed it just four days later. Willis can continue her work, and she is expected to begin issuing indictments, potentially including her own Trump indictment in August, if not sooner.

Assuming another Trump indictment (or more than one) is imminent or even if it’s not the legal response to Jan. 6, it will continue. But to really understand where we are now, it’s important to track where we’ve been. If you rewind the clock to the late evening of January 6, 2021, Americas long history of a peaceful transfer of power was over, shattered by a demagogue and his mob. To make matters worse, there was no direct path to legal liability.

Prosecuting acts of violence against the police or acts of vandalism at the Capitol was certainly easy enough, especially since much of the violence and destruction was caught on camera. But prosecuting Trump’s thugs alone was barely enough to address the scale of MAGA’s misconduct. What about those who helped plan and prepare the ground for the insurgency? What about the failed candidate who started it all, Donald Trump himself?

Consider the legal challenges. The stolen election narrative has been promulgated by a simply staggering amount of libel, but libel cases are hard to win in a country that strongly protects free speech. Trump’s legal campaign has been waged by unethical lawyers raising frivolous arguments, but lawyer discipline, especially in multiple jurisdictions, is notoriously difficult.

The list continues. Trump’s team sought to take advantage of ambiguities in the Voter Count Act, a 19th-century law that may be one of the most poorly written laws in all of federal code. In addition, Trump’s team advanced a constitutional argument called the Doctrine of Independent State Legislature which would give legislatures the power to dictate or distort the results of legislative and presidential elections in their states.

There is more. When we saw insurgents storming the Capitol, we were witnessing the culmination of a riotous conspiracy, yet prosecutions for riotous conspiracy are both rare and difficult. And finally, this whole sorry and deadly affair was initiated by an American President and an American President had never been indicted before, let alone for his role in the illegal attempt to nullify an American election.

Now consider the answer. It’s easy to look at Trump’s continued popularity with GOP voters and the unrepentant boosting of parts of the right-wing media and desperation. Does anything make a difference in the fight against Trump’s anarchy and lies? The answer is yes, and the record is impressive. Let’s go.

The pro-Trump media ecosphere that repeated and amplified his election lies paid the price. Fox News has agreed to a stunning $787 million libel settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, and several libel cases are continuing against several right-wing outlets.

Trump’s attorneys and his attorney allies have paid the price. Last month, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit upheld the bulk of the sanctions against Sidney Powell and a Mos Eisley canteen of lawyers allied to Trump. A New York state appeals court temporarily suspended Rudy Giuliani’s attorney license in 2021, and earlier this month a Washington, DC bar panel recommended his disbarment. Jenna Ellis, one of Guilianis’ partners in dangerous dishonesty and frivolous legal arguments, admitted to making multiple false statements during a public censure by the Colorado Bar Association. John Eastman, the former dean of Chapman University Law School and the author of an infamous legal memo suggesting that Mike Pence could nullify the election, is facing his own bar trial in California.

Congress responded to the Jan. 6 crisis by passing bipartisan reforms to the voter count law that would make a repeat of Congress’s attempt to void the election much more difficult.

The Supreme Court responded by deciding Moore v. Harper, who gutted the doctrine of independent state legislatures and guaranteed that partisan state legislatures are always subject to scrutiny by the courts.

The criminal justice system responded, securing hundreds of criminal convictions from Jan. 6 rioters, including seditious conspiracy convictions for several members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. And the criminal justice system continues to respond, steadily moving up the chain of command and control, with Trump himself seemingly the ultimate target.

In about 30 months of light speed in legal time, the American legal system has built the jurisprudence necessary to combat and deter the American insurgency. Bars create precedents. Courts create precedents. And those precedents hold up in the face of appeals and legal challenges.

Ever wonder why the 2022 election was relatively routine and uneventful, even though Republicans fielded a bevy of conspiracy theorist candidates? Ever wonder why the right-wing media has been relatively tame after a string of tough GOP defeats, especially compared to the deranged hysterics of 2020? Yes, it matters that Trump was not a candidate, but it also matters that the rights of most lawless members were pursued, prosecuted, and sanctioned.

The consequences for January 6 and the Stop the Steal movement are not exclusively legal. The midterm elections also represented a profound setback for the far-right MAGA. According to an NBC News report, candidates refusing the election have massively lost their races in swing states. It is hard to avoid the conclusion that the relentless legal efforts have also had a political reward.

And to be clear, that responsibility didn’t come exclusively from the left, though the Biden administration and Justice Department Garland deserve immense credit for their responses to Trump’s insurrection, which were firm without going overboard. Several Republicans joined Democrats in passing the reform of the electoral count law. Both conservative and liberal justices rejected the doctrine of the independent state legislature. Conservative and liberal justices, including several Trump appointees, have also dismissed Trump’s election challenges. Republican governors and other Republican lawmakers in Arizona and Georgia resisted immense pressure from within their own party to maintain Joe Bidens’ election victory.

US legal institutions have so far passed the Jan. 6 test, but the tests are not over. Trump is already trying to significantly delay the trial of his federal indictment in the Mar-a-Lago case, and if a second federal indictment is coming soon, hell will surely try to delay it as well. Trump doesn’t want to face a jury, and if he delays his trials long enough, he can run for president without any felony convictions. What if he wins?

Simply put, the American people can override the rule of law. If they elect Trump despite his indictments, they will give him the power to end his own federal criminal prosecution and make state prosecution a practical impossibility. They will give him the power to forgive his allies. American voters will break through the legal firewall that keeps our democracy free from insurrection and rebellion.

We cannot ask too much of any legal system. A code of laws is ultimately not a substitute for moral standards. Our constitutional republic cannot last indefinitely in the face of misinformation, conspiracy and violence. It can remove the worst actors from positions of power and influence. But that ultimately cannot save us from ourselves. America’s judicial institutions have responded to a historic crisis, but all of its victories may yet be temporary. Our nation can choose the law, or it can choose Trump. He cannot choose both.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/20/opinion/jan-6-legal.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos