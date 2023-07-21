Why Indian Prime Minister Modi’s speech on Manipur is worse than his silence





Even by his own standards, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ silence on Manipur was astounding. A civil war has been raging in the state for almost 80 days now. More than 150 people have been killed, thousands are still displaced. Not to mention the state visit, Modi, the master speaker, managed to avoid saying a word about it until Thursday morning. Addressing TV cameras outside Parliamenthe said: The Manipur incident that has surfaced is shameful for any civilized society. The incident he was referring to dates back to May 4, a day after clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities. A group of Kuki fleeing to the forest for protection were intercepted by a mob. Two men were killed and the women in the group were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the mob. This account appears in a police information report filed on May 18 two months ago. It is hard to believe that the government of Manipur was unaware of these distressing accounts of sexual violence, they are part of the police file and have even featured in the media. Had the Prime Minister been careful to consider allegations that his party colleague, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, acted as a Meitei strongman, rather than a constitutional leader, he too might have learned the scale and extent of the violence. But it’s only after a video went viral and laid bare the humiliation of women in the world that the Chief Minister and Prime Minister have deigned to talk about. Biren Singh flat out lied. He claimed that the Manipur police swung into action after learning suo-moto of the incident in a bid to cover up two months of police inaction. Instead of pulling him up, Modi came to his defense. I call on all chief ministers to strengthen law and order in their states, he said. Especially for the protection of our mothers and sisters, they should take the toughest measures no matter where the incident happens, be it in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur. Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are congressional states. Like the rest of the country, they continue to spew horrific incidents of sexual violence against girls and women, a chronic symptom of India’s deep-rooted patriarchy and misogyny. However, none of them are currently in flames like Manipur. Earlier this week, civil war threatened to spill over into another community, after a a mentally ill naga woman was shotallegedly about his tribal identity. To equate the horror of Manipur with other states is nothing but a diversion. Even when Modi spoke, he spoke as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata party, not as India’s prime minister. This piece originally appeared on Scroll.in and has been reproduced with permission.

