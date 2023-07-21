Pakistan. Supreme Court orders ex-PM Imran Khan to ‘surrender’ in Quetta lawyer murder case





Image source: Imran Khan, former PTI Prime Minister of Pakistan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s legal troubles appear to be worsening as the country’s Supreme Court on Thursday asked Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to “appear” before it in person over the murder case of lead attorney Abdul Raazaq Shar in Quetta last month.

Shar was a senior Supreme Court lawyer who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Quetta on June 6. It is worth mentioning that Shar had filed a constitutional petition against Imran Khan and demanded that he be tried for illegal dissolution of the National Assembly following the no-confidence motion initiated by the opposition last year, Dawn reported.

Shehbaz Sharif’s aide to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar had alleged that the lawyer had been killed at Khan’s request to avoid responsibility in the high treason case, while PTI spokesman Raoof Hassan had instead targeted Sharif for the murder.

A three-judge bench of Pakistan’s Supreme Court had told Khan’s lawyer, Sardar Abdul Latif Khosa, that Khan should go to court before seeking an interim measure. The case against Khan was filed by the late lawyer’s son-in-law.

In his petition, the cricketer-turned-politician had attempted to appeal the Balochistan High Court’s decision to quash the FIR against him in the lawyer’s murder case. Khan’s lawyer had filed an appeal petition to the Supreme Court to hear the case urgently as he “apprehends coercive action by the authorities”.

Khosa also maintained that his client had rejected the establishment of a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the lawyer’s murder.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned on Thursday that the former Pakistani prime minister could be arrested if he does not cooperate in the investigation into the leak of national secrets. The problem has been dubbed the Cipher Case’

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a notice to Khan asked the PTI chief to appear before the office here on July 25 in relation to the encryption probe. “If he does not cooperate during the investigation phase, he could be arrested. Following the investigation, the FIA ​​will make evidence-based recommendations regarding those who are complicit and against whom criminal charges should be brought,” Sanaullah said.

Notably, Sanaullah’s warning came a day after a close aide to Khan accused his ex-boss of using a diplomatic cable from the Pakistani mission to the United States to build an anti-establishment narrative.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/pakistan-supreme-court-directs-former-pm-imran-khan-to-surrender-in-lawyer-s-murder-case-quetta-high-court-fir-latest-updates-2023-07-21-882231 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

