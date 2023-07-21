Visiting North Bengkulu, President Joko Widodo inspects the site for the construction of the modern wholesale market





Septi Fitriani| Visit to North Bengkulu, President Joko Widodo visits the modern central market development site– NORTH BENGKULU, RBTVCAMKOHA.COM – President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to North Bengkulu Regency on Friday (07/21). READ ALSO: Ustadz Abdul Somad reveals the secret if fortune is not smooth, do this practice immediately During his visit, President Joko Widodo accompanied by PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimoeljono visited Purwodadi market, Arga Makmur district at around 10:30 a.m. WIB. This market is the place of construction of a modern wholesale market, thanks to the budget of the PUPR ministry of IDR 128 billion. READ ALSO: 89 village chiefs called to clarify the payment of village taxes On this occasion, the president listened directly to a presentation regarding the development plan and demonstrated a model of a modern wholesale market building, by the regent of North Bengkulu Mian. The president said that the work package for the construction of a modern wholesale market is currently still in the bidding process. READ ALSO: Red and White Flying on FIM Junior GP Barcelona’s Highest Podium, Bravo Astra Honda Racer Fadillah Arbi “In the auction process. The auction is over and will start immediately. The estimate is that it will start in early August or at the latest in early September,” President Joko Widodo said. Next, regarding road construction funded by Presidential Decree in Bengkulu Province, including North Bengkulu Regency, the President said his visit to Bengkulu Province was to ensure that road repairs had started. READ ALSO: Red and White Flying on FIM Junior GP Barcelona’s Highest Podium, Bravo Astra Honda Racer Fadillah Arbi The president said the construction of a road funded by the presidential instruction in Bengkulu province will start no later than the end of July 2023. The Presidential instruction budget for road construction in Bengkulu province disbursed more than IDR 400 billion for 8 roads. READ ALSO: Curnak Herd Brushes Four Cattle, Uses Poison Mode, Then Slices And Leaves Giblets Check out other news and articles on Google News Source:





