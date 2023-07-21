Politics
Development, tourism, unity: Xi Jinping’s vision for Tibet
By Jesus Centeno
Lhasa, Tibet, July 21 (EFE).- Tsering Topgyal has spent his whole life making handicrafts in the highlands of Nyemo County, 140 kilometers from Tibet’s capital, Lhasa, but his main concern now is whether one of his five grandchildren will continue the business one day.
Unable to speak Mandarin or expand his work horizons, his family taught him to produce traditional Tibetan paper crafts, used to capture religious scriptures, a trade that has over 1,300 years of history and uses poisonous plants to extend its lifespan.
Topgyal, 73, said Tibet’s intangible culture has been preserved thanks to the sacrifice of its people, adding as government officials looked on that the region also received “help from above” to develop its businesses.
“My wish now is to spread this art to new generations,” he said, adding that his business generates up to 450,000 RMB ($62,300) a year from the growing interest in Tibet among Chinese customers.
An official from the county’s cultural bureau chimed in to add that the Chinese government does indeed “give bonuses” of up to 20,000 RMB every year to those who work in this type of trade as compensation for “their efforts to preserve the culture” of Tibet.
The visit is part of a trip organized by the Chinese government for foreign journalists, the only way to access the region, to which there is no free access for the press. It’s under the premise of demonstrating that Tibet, the region the Chinese Communist Party sent troops to invade in 1951, is “prosperous” and “united.”
He is also trying to thwart accusations that the party restricts the religious and cultural freedoms of Tibetans. They also champion practices such as the relocation of villagers which the government says have been key to saving the Tibetan grasslands and helping its people escape poverty.
However, mistrust is growing among human rights organizations who believe these are forced or involve the inevitable loss of their traditions.
The UN rapporteurs said some programs, presented as voluntary, are being used to “control and politically indoctrinate Tibetans”, even with the opening of training centers in which, according to them, residents are not allowed to use their language and are encouraged not to express their religious identity.
Tibet, at around 4,000 meters above sea level, is thanks to its landscapes and culture a popular destination for Chinese tourists whose massive arrival, according to some experts, also puts its ecosystem at risk.
However, it is also a source of income for the local population: during the visit, the fifth Tibet tourism and culture exhibition was held, in which more than 1,000 traders participated to promote their products. They range from crafts to tourism, with deals on 60 projects worth $7.4 billion, according to official figures.
Among the most popular is the Potala Palace, a symbol of Tibetan Buddhism which, after months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has once again welcomed tourists taking photos and buying souvenirs while monks pay homage and pray on their knees.
Meanwhile, in Shannan Prefecture, one of the cradles of Tibetan civilization, others choose to visit the imposing Yamdrok Lake, considered sacrosanct and believed to have spiritual powers.
Monks still make pilgrimages there to perform their ancient rituals, though in nearby towns like Tashi Quden, it’s the red flags and portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping that have become everyday icons.
“Tibetan Buddhism needs to adapt to socialist society and develop in a Chinese context,” the president said one of the last times he spoke about Tibet, a region where the government says it has invested billions of dollars to build roads, airports, railways, schools and hospitals, as well as to extend life expectancy. EFE
