Cipher Saga





Since the vote of no confidence was seen as a credible threat to his ouster from power, Imran Khan and his party had launched a well-planned and politically astute campaign regarding a foreign plot hatched by the United States to get rid of him because of his independent foreign policy. Imran first brought up the ‘plot’ at a rally on March 27 last year, where he revealed a ‘letter’ [later: cipher], without naming the United States or going into the content of the letter. The name of the country was later revealed by him in a supposed slip during an address to the nation. For months, the PTI kept repeating its foreign conspiracy mantra: how the US and the PDM and powerful quarters came together to overthrow an independent Imran. All this despite the fact that the National Security Committee (NSC) has declared that there was absolutely no conspiracy by a foreign government in the ousting of Imran Khan. A previous NSC meeting, under Imran Khan as Prime Minister, also found no conspiracy in the cipher/telegram. As with most things shot by PTI at the time, the cryptic narrative actually captured people’s imaginations quite effectively. In a country prone to believing in conspiracy theories in some cases, probably not without reason, Imran and the PTI theory seemed perfectly plausible to some.

Saner minds, however, had warned early on that the whole conspiracy was baseless and that regular diplomatic communication was being used by the PTI as a political gimmick. Now even those who were part of the old PTI regime are singing and the song clearly points to the cynical use of manipulation, paranoia and conspiracy theory by their political leader to deceive an entire people. Imran’s former principal secretary Azam Khan recorded a statement, calling the US cipher a conspiracy used by the former prime minister to create a narrative against [the] the establishment and the opposition. This isn’t the first time this story has surfaced. The issue was also revealed earlier when an alleged leaked audio between Imran and Azam was shared on social media, with a conversation that showed that (allegedly) Imran knew there was nothing in the cipher that could be used as a conspiracy, but decided to play with it and made it clear that it was not some kind of sinister plot hatched by the US with the help of Pakistani politicians and other players.

Naturally, the PDM government is not going to let this one pass and Federal Law Minister Azam Tarar has made it clear that the government has indeed decided to try PTI Chairman Imran Khan under the Official Secrets Act in the cipher case. In his statement to a magistrate in Islamabad, Azam Khan had said that Imran told him that he would display the cipher in front of the public and distort the narrative that a foreign conspiracy is hatching in collusion with local partners and will play [the] victim card. Not only that, as it turned out, the copy of the cipher with Imran had apparently “missed” something admitted by Imran himself as well. According to legal and diplomatic experts, this is not something to be taken lightly for obvious security reasons. While it can easily be argued that Azam Khan’s statements are hardly a revelation, analysts and political observers had been calling the cipher narrative a manipulated game for some time, and the story of the missing cipher had also been known for some time, making this information more “official” at a time when the PTI President is rapidly running out of luck. For its part, the PTI rejected Azam Khan’s statement, saying they would not believe Azam Khan’s statement “missing” until they hear him say it. Members of the government insist that Azam Khan is not missing. Perhaps it would be much more normal for Azam Khan to make a more public statement. Because at the end of the day, there must be some responsibility for how one party’s use of a seemingly fabricated narrative could have seriously harmed Pakistan’s foreign policy. At the time, anyone who tried to find some logic in this whole episode was branded a traitor by the PTI and its leader. Will they finally realize how circular Pakistan’s power karma is?

