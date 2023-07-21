Trump mocks DeSantis and Christie as deadline to appear before Jan. 6 grand jury passes





Trump shares threatening fan-made video

Donald Trump has been busy bullying his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, including Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson, on Truth Social as he prepares for an impending grand jury indictment for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his role in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Mr. Trump announced on Tuesday that he had received a letter from Special Prosecutor Jack Smith advising him that he was the target of the investigation, citing three statutes under which he could be charged, including conspiracy to commit an offense or to defraud the United States, disenfranchisement under cover of law and tampering with a witness, victim or informant.

The indictment, Mr Trump’s third in four months, could be handed down as early as this week, The Independent has learned.

William Russell, a former White House aide who now works for Trump’s presidential campaign and spent much of Jan. 6 with the then-president, reportedly testified before the grand jury on Thursday.

The former president was given until midnight Thursday to appear at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, but did not show up.

Trump issues doomsday threat to anyone who fucks with us by sharing sinister fan video

Former President Donald Trump shared a threatening new video on his Truth Social account on Thursday in which he promises to do things that have never been done before to people who fuck with us.

The video, produced by MAGA.com, features audio of the former presidents’ appearance on the Rush Limbaughs radio show three years ago.

During this appearance, Mr. Trump spoke about Iran. Now, as Mr. Trump is set to face another federal indictment for his attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, the audio has been rerouted.

Oliver O’ConnellJuly 21, 2023 1:55 PM

1689942900Don Jr says it will be the end of civilization if his father is charged on January 6

Indicting former President Donald Trump for the January 6 insurrection would mark the end of civilization, according to his eldest son.

Donald Trump Jr made the comment during an interview with right-wing broadcaster Real Americas Voice, also suggesting that civilization was actually going to end soon anyway.

It makes you wonder why his father bothers to run for president…

Oliver O’Connell21 July 2023 13:35

1689941700Talking about obstruction of due process

There was a bizarre moment in court in Washington on Thursday when the grand jury’s work investigating Donald Trump’s involvement on January 6 and nullifying the 2020 election came up against the trial of one of the rioters who stormed the US Capitol on that fateful day in 2021.

Trump-appointed Judge Trevor McFadden presided over the verdict in the case of Freddie Klein, a former State Department official who spent considerable time in the Lower West Terrace tunnel during the attack on Congress, and Steven Cappuccio.

Kyle Cheney, senior legal affairs correspondent for Politico, was in court and reports that attorney Stanley Woodward, who is representing a number of Trump associates in both the federal classified documents case and the 2020 election case, arrived in court 25 minutes late.

The visibly frustrated judge asked Mr Woodward to explain his delay in open court, rejecting a request to privately huddle on the reason citing grand jury secrecy.

According to multiple reports released earlier on Thursday, Trump aide William Russell was due to testify before the grand jury today and is likely represented by Mr Woodward.

Cheney reports that the defense attorney said prosecutors began questioning his client about issues that might involve executive privilege, so he felt compelled to stay just outside the grand jury room until the questioning was over.

Judge McFadden said he absolved the attorney of anything improper but was upset with prosecutors who assured him they would not let the grand jury case interfere with other court business scheduled for 2 p.m. today.

Speaking of obstruction of due process, Judge McFadden said dryly, playing the charge against many of the Jan. 6 defendants. The government did not act as I demanded.

He then sent a court officer to summon special prosecutors from the grand jury room to his court.

Cheney reports that Thomas Windom, a prosecutor with the Jack Smiths team, and three others duly showed up and had to wait in the front row of the court while Judge McFadden read the lengthy verdict.

He then called Mr. Windom to a sealed bench conference during which they talked extensively, before the prosecutor and another grand jury official left the court.

Cheney notes that the fact that the questioning fell under executive privilege likely means prosecutors were pressing the witness for information directly related to Mr. Trump’s conduct after the 2020 election and before the Capitol Riot.

Oliver O’Connell21 July 2023 13:15

1689939900 Defiant Trump says indictment doesn’t scare him but jailing him would be very dangerous’

Hours after former President Donald Trump announced he was a target in Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 election, Mr Trump told Sean Hannity he was disturbed by the news but didn’t scare him.

In a radio interview in Iowa, however, he said he thought it would be very dangerous for Mr Smith to jail him before any trial because of his group of extremely passionate voters.

Oliver O’Connell21 July 2023 12:45

1689938106Deadline for Trump to testify Jan. 6, inquest passed as third indictment looms

A midnight deadline for Donald Trump to signal his intention to testify before a Washington, D.C. grand jury hearing evidence against him has passed, bringing the twice-indicted ex-president one step closer to a new round of criminal charges stemming from his efforts to stay in office against voters’ wishes after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

Andrew Feinberg has the latest.

Joe Sommerlad21 July 2023 12:15

1689936300Voice: Marjorie Taylor Greene can’t get out of her own way

Speaking of which, here’s Eric Garcias taking on Georgia lawmakers’ apparent insistence on playing right-wing fever dreams.

Oliver O’Connell21 July 2023 11:45

1689934500I don’t fight no more: Right-wing Georgia radio host says he’s finally had enough of Marjorie Taylor Greene

After his Hunter Biden stunt on the House Oversight Committee this week, you’ll see why the likes of Brian K Pritchard on the Voice of Rural America station have reached a breaking point with the attention-seeking populist.

Joe SommerladJuly 21, 2023 11:15 a.m.

1689933630Trump mocks Republican haters, says Christie hopes as dead as his stomach

In an apparent attempt to distract from his latest legal troubles, Donald Trump once again got mean to his Republican foes on Truth Social.

Fox supported Ron DeSanctimonious, DONE. Against Social Security and Medicare – and, less importantly, has NO PERSONALITY!!! Thank you Karli, he wrote in a post on his social account.

Clearly imagining himself on a roll, he went on to state: Vivek Ramaswamy now beats DeSanctimonious. Christie dead as his stomach bends. Aida Hutchinson a solid minus 1%. I gained 44 points!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

(Getty)

Joe Sommerlad21 July 2023 11:00

1689932700Majorie Taylor Greene steps up efforts to show nudes of Hunter Biden during congressional hearing

Ms Greene showed the footage during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday. The photos appeared to show the president’s son having sex with sex workers. Black boxes were used to cover the genitals and faces of individuals who are not Mr. Biden.

The committee was discussing claims by IRS whistleblowers who said Mr. Biden received preferential treatment during a federal tax investigation when Ms. Greene leaked his photos.

The stunt drew expected criticism from congressional Democrats, many of whom offered scathing rebukes to the congresswoman’s judgment.

Craig Graziosi has the story.

Oliver O’Connell21 July 2023 10:45

1689930900Voice: The walls are closing in on Donald Trump

The former president of the United States, who took an oath to respect the Constitution, could be indicted imminently for having sought to destroy it.

Oliver O’Connell21 July 2023 10:15

