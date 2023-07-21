Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Inauguration of Bengkulu-Taba Penanjung Toll Road, at Bengkulu Toll, Bengkulu Province, July 20, 2023

Statement to the press by President Joko Widodo after the inauguration of the Bengkulu-Taba Penanjung toll road, July 20, 2023

Yes, this is just the beginning. This is the first toll road in the area of ​​Bengkulu province. We hope it will continue to Lubuklinggau for 95 kilometers, it’s only 16.7 [kilo meter]. We hope once again that thisto release the regional economy because logistics mobility is fluid, inflation is down, prices are down, people are running there. So people will feel their mobility faster than before. I think it is the function of what is called infrastructure, both highways and roads airportGOOD seaportit’s all about competitiveness, logistics, smooth logistics, and then racing towards prices that will be more competitive and less expensive.

Journalist

Mr President, will this be budgeted for in the APBN?

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

It is indeed from the APBN, which is now from the APBN but was missed by PMN because internal rate of return (IRR) is still low, users are still low, yes you don’t want APBN to come in. Whether not, yes until every time he won’t wake up. There are those who already have a good IRR economically, so go with the private sector, but if the internal rate of return is still low, like it or not, you have to include the APBN, the PMN, okay?

Journalist

Sir, when is the next step, sir? For the second stage, sir? Screened when, sir? What is the estimate, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

Yes, it continues, but everyone is also looking at our APBN, and then other provinces are also catching up. But this is in preparation, will continue.

Journalist

Will it be in the near future or a few more years sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

It is in preparation. In preparation means already, you know, but still in preparation.

Journalist

Fourth section, sir? How about 2025 sir? Year 2025 built?

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

No no, we will continue. Because anyway it is a very important toll road, especially the Bengkulu-Lubuklinggau section.

Journalist

So next year?

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

We are preparing. Just keep going, it won’t stop, God willing.

Journalist

What kind of land acquisition itself, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

In every place, in every province whose name is to build airport new construction seaport new/new ports, construction of toll roads, the most difficult problem is always land acquisition. So I say the approach should not be detrimental to society, that’s all. Because it’s for the greater good, the greater public interest, so it has to come first, yes, but also not harm the community.

Governor of Bengkulu (Rohidin Mersyah)

Over here, sir. In two years, acquisition and development of land

completed in two years.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

The good thing about Bengkulu province is that the liberation was quick.

Journalist

The legal proceedings are still over, aren’t they, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

Yes, everything works. Don’t let there be a legal process then the toll road stops, not. The general interest, the interests of the greatest number must take precedence, yes.

Journalist

What meeting with Mr SP, Sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

What?

Journalist

What was the encounter with Pak Surya Paloh, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

Meeting with Pak Surya Paloh? Yes, regular meetings. We meet often. Meet often, talk yes talk, yes talk naturally. It’s time to know everything. Yes, some talk about government issues, some talk about politics issues.

Journalist

2024?

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

There is something related to 2024. But I can’t mention one by one in detail, it’s true, you are really good.

Journalist

Your comments on PPDB, sir? PPDB zoning issue? How does this PPDB become a problem every year like this, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

There are always problems on the ground, in all cities, districts and provinces there are all of them. So the most important thing is well done on the ground. Our children must be given the widest possible space to have a good and the highest education. That there are a lot of little problems on the ground, yes it’s the regent’s problem, the mayor’s problem, the governor’s problem, don’t all go to the president, okay?

Journalist

Bad roads in Bengkulu, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

There are damaged roads, damaged roads in all provinces. This is what we will see later, what we will see are damaged roads that have already started to be repaired because the repairs have already started in all the provinces. What I saw yesterday started in Lampung, Jambi, North Sumatra and other provinces. At the latest, God willing, the end of July, everything will work out.

Journalist

about how much, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

I do not remember. It’s all time to ask, ask the Minister of Public Works.

Journalist

Sir, what is the budget of Bengkulu province? IDR 400 billion, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

It’s the same Mr. Bas. for eight segments.

Journalist

Where are the eight segments in the area, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

In Bangalore area.