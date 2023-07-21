Tories suffer two defeats but retain Boris Johnson’s former seat

The Conservative Party lost two out of three by-elections after voters went to the polls yesterday in the English constituencies of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Selby and Ainsty, and Somerton and Frome.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had prepared the party for disappointment, telling members of the 1922 Committee on the eve of the vote that he had a “tough battle” to fight.

The Tories managed to retain the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat vacated by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the House of Commons Privileges Committee discovered he had lied to Parliament about Partygate.

Although Labor increased its vote share by almost 6%, Steve Tuckwell, who had represented South Ruislip on Hillingdon Council and whose campaign has focused on opposing the expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), won with a majority of just 495.

Labour’s Keir Mather won the Selby and Ainsty seat which had been held by Johnson ally Nigel Adams until he resigned when his name did not appear on Johnson’s resignation honors list.

A history and politics graduate from Oxford University, Mather, who at 25 became Westminster’s youngest MP, won with a majority of 4,161 votes after Labor’s vote share rose to 21.4%.

In Somerton and Frome, where incumbent David Warburton was suspended from the Conservative Party last year following allegations of sexual misconduct, the Liberal Democrats have seen an even bigger swing, with their vote share up more than 28% since the last general election.

Sarah Dyke won 54.6% of the vote and overturned a Conservative majority of 19,000 votes. She thanked Labor and Green voters for ‘lending’ her their vote to oust the Tories and said that while there is ‘no question that our electoral system is broken’, the use of tactical voting has ‘shown that the Tories can still be beaten’.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the win shows his party is “firmly back” in its former West Country stronghold.

“The people of Somerton and Frome have spoken on behalf of the rest of the country which is fed up with Rishi Sunak’s out of touch Conservative government,” he said.

Labor leader Keir Starmer hailed his party’s “historic” win at Selby and Ainsty, saying “people are looking at Labor and seeing a changed party, fully focused on working people’s priorities”.

He has yet to comment on the Tory victory in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which Labor was targeting.

Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands also welcomed Uxbridge’s result, but speaking on BBC Breakfast admitted his party needed to “regain the trust” of voters.

Polling expert Sir John Curtice said the results show the Conservative Party is in ‘deep electoral trouble’ and Labor’s campaign has been ‘too fragile’.

“Conservatives and Labor agree that a local issue – London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s proposed extension of London’s ULEZ low-emissions zone to outlying boroughs of the capital – played a significant role in helping shore up the Conservative vote in Uxbridge and South Ruislip,” he said.

“Indeed, the newly elected Tory MP himself suggested the issue was crucial and gave no credit to Rishi Sunak and his government for its success. [but] with the scale of the party’s losses in Somerton and Selby, it would seem unwise for Tory MPs to draw any conclusion other than that their party is still in deep electoral trouble.

“Meanwhile, as in previous by-elections over the past two years, voters showed their displeasure with the Tories by turning to the opposition party that seemed best able to defeat the local Tory candidate.

“In Uxbridge and Selby the already weak Liberal Democrat vote was squeezed sharply, while in Somerton Labor was pushed into fifth place. In a general election, such a tactical voting model could seriously accentuate the extent of the Conservatives’ losses.

“Yet at the same time Labor’s failure to take Uxbridge will raise questions about the effectiveness of Sir Keir Starmer’s electoral strategy. Characterized by little promise and a focus on central ground, his critics may well argue that Labour’s appeal has proven too flimsy in the face of a difficult local issue.