Politics
Tories suffer two defeats but retain Boris Johnson’s former seat
The Conservative Party lost two out of three by-elections after voters went to the polls yesterday in the English constituencies of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Selby and Ainsty, and Somerton and Frome.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had prepared the party for disappointment, telling members of the 1922 Committee on the eve of the vote that he had a “tough battle” to fight.
The Tories managed to retain the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat vacated by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the House of Commons Privileges Committee discovered he had lied to Parliament about Partygate.
Although Labor increased its vote share by almost 6%, Steve Tuckwell, who had represented South Ruislip on Hillingdon Council and whose campaign has focused on opposing the expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), won with a majority of just 495.
Labour’s Keir Mather won the Selby and Ainsty seat which had been held by Johnson ally Nigel Adams until he resigned when his name did not appear on Johnson’s resignation honors list.
A history and politics graduate from Oxford University, Mather, who at 25 became Westminster’s youngest MP, won with a majority of 4,161 votes after Labor’s vote share rose to 21.4%.
In Somerton and Frome, where incumbent David Warburton was suspended from the Conservative Party last year following allegations of sexual misconduct, the Liberal Democrats have seen an even bigger swing, with their vote share up more than 28% since the last general election.
Sarah Dyke won 54.6% of the vote and overturned a Conservative majority of 19,000 votes. She thanked Labor and Green voters for ‘lending’ her their vote to oust the Tories and said that while there is ‘no question that our electoral system is broken’, the use of tactical voting has ‘shown that the Tories can still be beaten’.
Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the win shows his party is “firmly back” in its former West Country stronghold.
“The people of Somerton and Frome have spoken on behalf of the rest of the country which is fed up with Rishi Sunak’s out of touch Conservative government,” he said.
Labor leader Keir Starmer hailed his party’s “historic” win at Selby and Ainsty, saying “people are looking at Labor and seeing a changed party, fully focused on working people’s priorities”.
He has yet to comment on the Tory victory in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which Labor was targeting.
Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands also welcomed Uxbridge’s result, but speaking on BBC Breakfast admitted his party needed to “regain the trust” of voters.
Polling expert Sir John Curtice said the results show the Conservative Party is in ‘deep electoral trouble’ and Labor’s campaign has been ‘too fragile’.
“Conservatives and Labor agree that a local issue – London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s proposed extension of London’s ULEZ low-emissions zone to outlying boroughs of the capital – played a significant role in helping shore up the Conservative vote in Uxbridge and South Ruislip,” he said.
“Indeed, the newly elected Tory MP himself suggested the issue was crucial and gave no credit to Rishi Sunak and his government for its success. [but] with the scale of the party’s losses in Somerton and Selby, it would seem unwise for Tory MPs to draw any conclusion other than that their party is still in deep electoral trouble.
“Meanwhile, as in previous by-elections over the past two years, voters showed their displeasure with the Tories by turning to the opposition party that seemed best able to defeat the local Tory candidate.
“In Uxbridge and Selby the already weak Liberal Democrat vote was squeezed sharply, while in Somerton Labor was pushed into fifth place. In a general election, such a tactical voting model could seriously accentuate the extent of the Conservatives’ losses.
“Yet at the same time Labor’s failure to take Uxbridge will raise questions about the effectiveness of Sir Keir Starmer’s electoral strategy. Characterized by little promise and a focus on central ground, his critics may well argue that Labour’s appeal has proven too flimsy in the face of a difficult local issue.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.holyrood.com/news/view,tories-suffer-suffer-two-losses-but-hold-onto-boris-johnsons-old-seat
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russia says ships bound for Ukrainian ports potential military targets – BBC News
- Tories suffer two defeats but retain Boris Johnson’s former seat
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Inauguration of Bengkulu-Taba Penanjung Toll Road, at Bengkulu Toll, Bengkulu Province, July 20, 2023
- For many working in Hollywood, the economic impact of the strikes was immediate.
- KITH’s ASICS x X-Men collaboration draws inspiration from trading cards
- Meteorologists say the Earth hit a global heat record in June, and July has only gotten hotter
- Jaipur earthquake: 3 consecutive earthquakes hit Jaipur within half an hour – India TV News
- Chung Lim, Korean actor and singer, dies of cancer at 37
- Trenton High School Hockey Summer League, July 20 – The News Herald
- Trump mocks DeSantis and Christie as deadline to appear before Jan. 6 grand jury passes
- Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi files lawsuit against three people for cheating worth Rs 1.55 Crore – Punekar News
- Cipher Saga