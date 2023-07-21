India has potential to become one of world’s largest suppliers of skilled labour: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on July 21 that India has the potential to become one of the biggest suppliers of skilled labor in the world.

Prime Minister Modi said that in the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution, technology has become and will remain the main driver of employment. Addressing the closing day of the 4th G20 Jobs Working Group (EWG) and Labor and Employment Ministers Meetings taking place from July 19 in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that the meeting will send a strong message for the welfare of all workers across the globe.

The Prime Minister said he was happy that this meeting was taking place in a country that had the experience of creating a lot of tech jobs during the last tech-driven transformation. He pointed out that Indore, home to many startups, is leading the new wave of such transformations.

“Globally, the mobile workforce will become a reality in the future. It is therefore time to globalize the development and sharing of skills in the proper sense. The G20 must play a leading role in this. I salute your efforts to initiate the international referencing of trades by required skills and qualifications,” PM Modi said.

Emphasizing that employment is one of the most important economic and social factors, Prime Minister Modi said the world is on the threshold of some of the greatest changes in the employment sector and stressed the need to prepare responsive and effective strategies to deal with these rapid transitions.

“We all need to train our workforce in the use of advanced technologies and processes. Skills, retraining and upgrading are the mantras of the future workforce. In India, our Skill India mission is a campaign to connect with this reality,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He gave examples of India’s ‘Skill India Mission’ which has made this a reality and ‘Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana’ which has trained over 12.5 million young Indians so far. “Special attention is given to ‘Four Point O’ industry sectors such as artificial intelligence, robotics, Internet of Things and drones,” PM Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the skills and dedication of India’s frontline health workers during Covid and said it reflected India’s culture of service and compassion.

Prime Minister Modi praised the efforts of member countries to initiate the international referencing of trades by required skills and qualifications. He said this required new models of international cooperation and coordination, as well as partnerships on migration and mobility. He suggested sharing statistics, information and data regarding employers and workers to start with, which will enable countries around the world to formulate evidence-based policies for better skills, workforce planning and gainful employment.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that transformative change is the evolution of new categories of workers in the gig and platform economy that has become the mainstay of resilience during the pandemic. He added that it offers flexible work arrangements and also supplements income streams. He said it has immense potential to create gainful employment, especially for the youth, while becoming a transformative tool for the socio-economic empowerment of women.

Prime Minister Modi said India’s ‘eShram portal’, which has had nearly 280 million registrations, is being leveraged for targeted interventions for these workers. He further added that countries should adopt similar solutions as the nature of work has become transnational.

Prime Minister Modi pointed out that even though the social protection of people is a key aspect of the 2030 Agenda, the current framework adopted by international organizations only takes into account benefits that are structured in certain narrow ways, while several benefits provided in other forms are not covered by this framework.

Prime Minister Modi said that to capture the correct picture of social protection coverage in India, benefits such as universal public health, food security, insurance and pension schemes must be taken into account. He suggested taking into account each country’s unique economic capacities, strengths and challenges, as the one-size-fits-all approach is not suited to sustainable financing of social protection.

Earlier on July 19, Arti Ahuja, Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, in a press conference, said that the fourth meeting of the Employment Working Group (EWG) will focus on finalizing the ministerial declaration and outcome documents.

“In this, the efforts of the three meetings will be consolidated in this meeting. The EWG delegate’s deliberations will conclude at the G20 Labor and Labor Ministers’ Meeting (LEM), where they will meet to discuss and adopt these outcomes,” she said during the press briefing held the day before the meeting.

Arti Ahuja told the media that India also saves innovations like the e-Shram portal ahead of the task force meetings. Through this portal, comprehensive information on workers in non-unionized sectors is available from the government, which is helpful in taking action in favor of their interests and those of their families.

Earlier, Rupesh Kumar Thakur, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, informed through a presentation that while 86 delegates attend the 4th EWG meeting, 165 delegates including 24 ministers will attend the meeting. Leaders of international organizations and employers’ associations, including the International Labor Organization (ILO), the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank, will also attend the meeting.

(with ANI inputs)