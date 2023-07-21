SC summons Imran on Monday





ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has summoned former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in person next Monday in the case of the murder of a senior lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, in Quetta.

A three-member SC bench, led by Judge Yahya Afridi and comprising Judge Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Judge Musarat Hilali, heard an appeal by Imran Khan against the verdict of the Balochistan High Court, rejecting his plea seeking the quashing of the First Information Report (FIR), naming him in the murder of Abdul Razzaq Shar Advocate.

Lawyer Shar was killed on June 6 by unidentified men by three men on motorbikes on his way to the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

The slain lawyer Shar had previously filed a petition with the BHC asking for the registration of a treason case against Imran Khan for dissolving the assembly.

Later, some lawyers, including Syed Iqbal Shah, asked the BHC to quash the FIR against the former prime minister in relation to the murder of Abdul Razzaq Shar.

A divisional BHC bench consisting of Judge Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Judge Muhammad Amir Rana denied the petition.

The plaintiffs had argued before the bench that Imran Khan was not involved in the murder of lawyers, citing his presence at the Islamabad High Court.

The BHC had ruled that the FIR was registered against Imran Khan at Jameel Shaheed Killi Almas Police Station, which could not be canceled without proper investigation.

The bench had dismissed the petition against which Imran Khan had appealed to the Supreme Court through his lawyer Latif Khosa.

During the hearing on Thursday, Judge Yahya Afridi observed that to obtain redress, petitioner Imran Khan must go to court. Ask your client to appear in court in person, Judge Afridi told Latif Khosa, Khan’s attorney. Judge Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked if the former prime minister could appear today.

Latif Khosa informed the court that Khan would appear at the SC in an hour. Judge Afridi, however, observed that it would be preferable for the government lawyer to submit his response first. Lawyers representing plaintiffs in the case said the case concerns the appearance of PTI leaders before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the murder case. Latif Khosa, however, argued that the defense failed to admit JIT in a murder case.

Judge Naqvi told Khosa to take the matter seriously, saying the petitioner was expected to appear in person to obtain bail or Void orders from the FIR. Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing until Monday, July 24, ordering Imran Khan to appear in person at the next court date at 10:30 a.m.

At the last hearing, a two-member SC bench consisting of Judge Ijazul Ahsen and Judge Ayesha A Malik rejected Khan’s bail plea and refused to stay the BHC’s order without hearing the other parties in the case.

