IntelBrief: The Impact of the Ukrainian War on Trkiyes’ Relations with Russia

Ankara’s sale of drones to Kiev and the release this month of five Azov commanders who fought in Mariupol last year have created tensions between Trkiye and Russia since the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

While Erdogan deftly balanced NATO, Russia and Ukraine during the conflict while running and successfully winning re-election, the Turkish leader may have encountered plenty within Putin’s inner circle.

Trkiyes’ decision to welcome Sweden into NATO sends a strong message to Russia while demonstrating its growing influence, not only vis-à-vis Russia and Ukraine, but also within the treaty alliance.

Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine triggered a series of events that had a significant impact on longstanding alliances, leading to the expansion of NATO and closer partnerships between a gallery of rogue nations. Even though Trkiye is not a party to the conflict, Ankara has often found itself in the midst of high-profile war-related events. And while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has always positioned himself as a statesman who can mediate between adversaries, often extracting valuable concessions in the process, his recent about-face to allow Sweden into NATO has caused turbulence in Ankara’s relations with Moscow. Russian lawmakers and hardline nationalists have denounced Erdogan, who has publicly suggested that Ukraine also deserves NATO membership at some point in the future. The Kremlin was also particularly furious when Erdogan allowed leaders of the May 2022 Azovstal steel plant headquarters in Mariupol to return home to Ukraine from Trkiye with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this month, in what Moscow claims was a breach of a prisoner swap deal brokered by Trkiye last September.

There have been a number of other points of tension between Trkiye and Russia since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Trkiye has sold Bayraktar TB-2 drones to Ukraine, allowing Kiev to significantly improve its precision strike capabilities. There have been rumors that Trkiye will also be supplying T-155 Firtina self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, aiding the ongoing Kiev counter-offensive, which has been slow to make progress against heavily mined Russian defensive positions. But Trkiyes’ approach in Ukraine has been complex and multifaceted. While Ankara has at times supported Ukraine, Turkish entities have also been sanctioned by the United States for helping Moscow circumvent US sanctions. Notably, Trkiye has not joined the US sanctions coalition that has aligned itself against Moscow since the start of the war. And for the most part, Putin and Erdogan have maintained a close working relationship. Several years ago, and much to the dismay of other NATO members, Trkiye agreed to buy the S-400 missile defense system from Russia, which led to Ankara’s ejection from the F-35 fighter jet program.

To his credit, Erdogan has skillfully balanced multiple sides in this conflict, NATO, Russia and Ukraine while running and successfully winning re-election in May, although it now appears the Turkish leader may have clashed with many close to Putin. Russia and Trikiye have staked opposing sides in several ongoing conflicts, including in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. At the same time, Ankara was seen by Russia as a reliable enough interlocutor to help mediate the Black Sea grain deal (before Russia pulled out of the deal this week). On this basis, Erdogan had also told Putin in September 2022 that his country was ready to negotiate security negotiations at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Trkiye understands that he must continue his cautious balancing act given the current economic crisis, which has led to his increased dependence on foreign currencies, of which Russia is a major supplier. Russia, of course, also understands its need for the unconventional trade routes provided by Trkiye. Thus, analysts believe that a substantial deterioration in relations between the two nations in the near future is unlikely. In fact, Moscow certainly understands Trkiyes’ obligations to NATO. A Kremlin spokesman noted that Russia was under no illusions about Ankara’s responsibilities to the treaty organization.

Many observers believe that Trikiye is actively prolonging the war in Ukraine. A completely weakened Russia is of no use to Trkiye, who understands that his unique relationship with the Kremlin gives him leverage over his NATO allies. However, by keeping Russia occupied in Ukraine, Trkiyé reduces Russia’s ability to exert economic pressure or assert power within Trkiyé’s sphere of influence. A weakened Russia would have less means to challenge Trkiye in many of the aforementioned conflicts where the two states find themselves opposed. In this spirit, Trkiyes’ decision to finally allow Sweden’s entry into NATO sends a strong message to Russia while demonstrating its growing influence, not only in relation to Russia and Ukraine, but also within the treaty alliance. Although only time will tell if this decision will pave the way for Trkiyes to join the EU, the current outlook seems unlikely. Nevertheless, Trkiyes’ influence within NATO and his growing role in the Ukrainian conflict further strengthen Ankara’s power. While some analysts believe that Trkiyes’ move west is mainly driven by its economic crisis, it seems that it will also benefit from military advantages: a day after Sweden joined NATO, the United States announced that it would transfer F-16 fighter jets to Trkiye. This decision also positions the country as a leading geopolitical force. Trkiyes’ evolving relationship with Russia is indeed further evidence of his ability to balance opposing sides while boldly pursuing his national interest.