Ex-attorney says one thing would keep him awake if he sued Donald Trump





In the latest episode of the Pod Save America podcast, former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann was asked what would give him sleepless nights if he sued former President Donald Trump.

Jury nullification, he replied.

What I experienced was the problem in a high-profile case of jurors wanting to be on the jury and being less than outspoken, which is a nice way to tell a lie, Weissmann, who is now a legal analyst for MSNBC, told co-host Dan Pfeiffer.

Usually, most jurors don’t want to serve on a jury, Weissmann noted during a discussion of Trump’s possible impending indictment in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But in high-profile cases, you have this problem of someone really trying to sneak in and not intending to keep their oath of office as a juror, he said.

It only takes one juror to have a hung jury, he continued. Even if it’s 11-1 for sentencing, Trump could still claim a huge victory.

So that would be the thing that would worry me the most, he added. The evidence seems incredibly strong. That’s the biggest thing I would worry about.

Trump claimed on Tuesday that he received a target letter from the special counsel. The former president said that gave him a very short 4 days to appear before the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and an indictment.

Trump has already been indicted this year for allegedly mishandling classified documents, is on trial in the 2024 Stormy Daniels silent payment case and remains under investigation for his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election result.

Watch the full podcast episode here:

