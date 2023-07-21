Figure dug to disqualify me: Imran – Pakistan





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan sees the resurgence of the encryption controversy as an apparent attempt to disqualify him from running for office by ruling parties who he says shot themselves in the foot by reigniting the issue.

The PTI president, who had promised a proper briefing on the controversy, spoke for almost half an hour but offered no new evidence to back up the oft-repeated allegations. The speech started two hours late. He accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and ex-COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa of plotting to dismiss him.

Mr Khan said that the leaders had only one goal and that was how to disqualify the PTI chairman and send him to jail. In order to realize this plan, they have now advanced the figure, he claimed. But they don’t know that number will be their annihilation, he added.

He demanded a detailed investigation into the US cipher plot because the Federal Investigation Agency was not competent enough to conduct the investigation. The nation must know the real actors behind the plot, he said.

Imran Khan praised then-US envoy Asad Majeed for allegedly calling on the government to launch a move on encryption for its integrity and firmness, saying no other politician had shown such courage.

My own army chief was lobbying against me and acting to overthrow his government which had revived the country’s economy and industry after intense efforts, the PTI President said.

Referring to the US demand in the cipher to overthrow the government and his decision to go to Russia, he said the US was actually going to the former army chief since he was the only person with the power to overthrow the government.

After presenting the figure at a meeting of the National Security Committee, the former prime minister said he had brought the figure to parliament for a closed-door meeting.

But, he claimed, opposition leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari did not show up because they were part of the plot. If an investigation had taken place, General Bajwa would have been exposed, he added.

The former prime minister also refused to accept the alleged statement attributed to his aide, Azam Khan. Fearing that his assistant might be forced to give the statement, he said that until he listened to the said statement from Azam Khan in person, he would not believe him.

I don’t believe Azam Khan said many of these things [in the alleged statement]and many are also true, he said in reference to the statement attributed to his assistant.

Posted in Dawn, July 21, 2023

