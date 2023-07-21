Trump Promotes ‘If You Fuck With Us’ Soundbite With ‘War Of The Worlds’ Tripod Horn





In the early morning hours of July 20, a brief disturbing video was promoted on former US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account with a caption written by a user who originally posted the clip: “We’re not afraid of them.”

The video showed no signs of being created by Trump or campaign officials, but was instead promoted with a “ReTruth”, an action similar to a retweet on Twitter.

In the nine-second clip, a black-and-white image of Trump’s eyes appears onscreen with the former president speaking the words: “If you fuck with us, if you do anything wrong to us, we’re going to do things to you that have never been done before.”

According to Politico, this out-of-context soundbite originally came from remarks Trump made about Iran during an October 2020 interview with conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

The video also featured the menacing horn sound effect emitted by deadly alien tripods from Steven Spielberg’s 2005 film, “War of the Worlds.” In the film, after the first time the horn occurs, one of the Tripods begins killing person after person, turning them into gray dust with laser-like weapons.

The “ReTruth” in Trump’s feed showed the video was posted on July 18 by the person behind the @AmericanAF account.

On Twitter, a user named @TAftermath2020 took credit for creating the video with a mention from Sarasota attorney Ron Filipkowski:

I love that the video I made is the Retruth! FAFO pic.twitter.com/BK4uDFPnqO

MAGS (@TAftermath2020) July 20, 2023

We reached out to the Trump campaign via email to ask if there was a specific reason the video was promoted by the former president, or if it was simply shared out of interest. We also reached out to the person who appeared to have created the video to ask about its meaning. This article will be updated if we receive more details.

During the same week that Trump’s account showed the “ReTruth” of the video, the former president had also faced several legal challenges, as reported by Raw Story.

On July 19, a federal judge upheld a $5 million jury verdict against Trump in the rape trial involving writer E. Jean Carroll, as reported by The Associated Press (AP).

Also on July 19, AP reported that another federal judge had rejected Trump’s offer to transfer his secret criminal case from New York state court to federal court.

Additionally, Trump had said he received a targeted letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith on July 16, regarding his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The letter may have indicated that new federal charges were on the horizon for the former president.

